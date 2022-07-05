Michael Jordan Covers and Features Revealed for NBA 2K23 'Michael Jordan Edition'

2K Sports

For the fourth time, Michael Jordan will be gracing the cover of an NBA 2K video game.

2K Sports announced the Hall of Famer will be featured on the covers of the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the ultra-premium NBA 2K23 Championship Edition.

Along with the game itself and several other yet-to-be-named features, the Championship Edition of NBA 2K23 will also give players a subscription to NBA League Pass. This is the first time League Pass has been offered through the video game.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition," said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan."

Jordan first appeared on the cover of NBA 2K11, which featured the well-regarded Jordan Challenge mode, allowing players to relive the greatest moments of His Airness' career. The mode will be reintroduced for 2K23, featuring each of the first 10 challenges along with five additional moments from his college, Team USA and NBA careers.

Details on the new moments will be made available closer to the Sept. 9 release date.

Jordan also appeared on the cover of NBA 2K12 and in a special-edition release for NBA 2K16.

Additional covers are set to be announced later this week. Price details for each edition of NBA 2K23 will be made available July 7.