Giants' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants are looking to build on the playoff success they experienced in 2022. They managed to keep key contributors like quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wideout Darius Slayton this offseason while adding the likes of Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, rookie cornerback Deonte Banks and rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt.



On paper, New York has a more complete roster than it had a year ago, but things change quickly in the NFL. After training camp opens on July 25, the Giants could identify weaknesses or experience injuries that leave them looking for additional help.\



The issue is that New York has just $4.1 million in cap space remaining, which could make signing a notable player outright extremely difficult. The solution could come from the trade market.

Below, we'll examine three logical trade candidates New York could look to move before Week 1, either to help acquire a player or to create the cap space necessary to sign a contributor it otherwise couldn't afford.

