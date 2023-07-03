Giants' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

Giants' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training CampJuly 3, 2023
The New York Giants are looking to build on the playoff success they experienced in 2022. They managed to keep key contributors like quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wideout Darius Slayton this offseason while adding the likes of Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, rookie cornerback Deonte Banks and rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt.
On paper, New York has a more complete roster than it had a year ago, but things change quickly in the NFL. After training camp opens on July 25, the Giants could identify weaknesses or experience injuries that leave them looking for additional help.\
The issue is that New York has just $4.1 million in cap space remaining, which could make signing a notable player outright extremely difficult. The solution could come from the trade market.
Below, we'll examine three logical trade candidates New York could look to move before Week 1, either to help acquire a player or to create the cap space necessary to sign a contributor it otherwise couldn't afford.
RB Saquon Barkley
Let's be honest. The Giants probably aren't moving star running back Saquon Barkley—not with him playing an integral offensive role, not after giving him the franchise tag, and certainly not with a long-term deal still possible.
"I just checked in on this and I was told there's no hard-and-fast
update right now, but there is at least some level of optimism that
these sides can come to an agreement at some point," Fowler said Sunday
on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway).
Still, if a deal doesn't appear imminent ahead of the July 17 deadline to extend franchise-tagged players, we can't completely rule out the possibility.
Barkley is a special back when he's healthy, and he would almost assuredly garner a prolific package on the trade market. Christian McCaffrey, for example, netted the Carolina Panthers second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft plus a 2024 fifth-rounder.
The caveat, of course, is that McCaffrey won't be a free agent until 2026, and the San Francisco 49ers didn't have backs like Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley available in free agency.
Elliott and Cook are available now, and moving Barkley's $10.1 million salary would generate enough cap space to sign one of them. Trading the 26-year-old would also ensure that New York gets something in return for a player who could depart next offseason anyway.
WR Sterling Shepard
Sterling Shepard was an effective receiver in 2020, catching 66 passes for 656 yards and three touchdowns. However, has played just 10 games over the past two seasons because of a torn Achilles and a 2022 ACL tear.
New York signed Shepard to a new one-year, $1.3 million deal just before the start of free agency. However, it also re-signed Slayton, added Campbell and Jamison Crowder and used a third-round pick on Hyatt.
The Giants lacked reliable receiver depth in 2022, but that doesn't appear to be as much of an issue this season. The reality is that there isn't a defined role available for Shepard, even if the 30-year-old proves to be back to pre-injury form.
"My goal is to be ready for the season," Shepard said, per Michael Eisen of the team's official website.
With none of his 2023 salary guaranteed, Shepard will be a prime cut candidate if he doesn't emerge as one of the team's top four or five receivers in camp. However, New York might be able to flip him to a receiver-needy team willing to take a flier.
Moving Shepard wouldn't bring in a massive trade haul, but it could net the Giants a late-round pick while clearing just over $1 million off the 2023 books.
DL Leonard Williams
In May, the Giants signed defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a new four-year extension. they have yet to lock up fellow defensive lineman and pass-rusher Leonard Williams, and they may not do so in the immediate future.
"There hasn't been many talks about it this offseason," Williams said of extension talks, per CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr. "I'm obviously open to staying here.
While Williams is still a very impactful player, he'll turn 30 next offseason and saw his pass-rushing production dip in 2022—from 6.5 sacks to 2.5. Williams is also scheduled to be a free agent in 2024, meaning the Giants could possibly lose him for nothing more than a compensatory pick next year.
Williams is also expensive, set to carry a cap hit of $32.3 million in 2023. While trading him would trigger a dead-cap charge of $2.2 million, it would also save $18 million off the 2023 salary cap.
That's far from an insignificant amount, and it represents money with which general manager Joe Schoen could address any emerging needs. It's also money the Giants could use to lock up Barkley on a long-term deal.
Keeping Williams for another year would make some sense if the Giants are all-in on the 2023 season, but moving him could be very beneficial for New York's long-term plan.
Cap and contract information via Spotrac.