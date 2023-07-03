Steelers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a strong offseason thus far. They addressed key needs in free agency and the draft by adding the likes of Patrick Peterson, Elandon Roberts, Isaac Seumalo, rookie tackle Broderick Jones and rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr.



Pittsburgh appears poised to build on last year's 9-8 campaign with a fairly complete roster, and fans shouldn't expect many major moves before training camp opens on July 26.



This doesn't mean that the Steelers will stay stagnant before camp, though. The team appears to be gearing up for a postseason return, and if an opportunity to further improve the roster presents itself, general manager Omar Khan will likely pounce.



While Pittsburgh does have $12.3 million in cap space remaining, free agency isn't the only tool at its disposal. The Steelers could also look to the trade market, which yielded wideout Allen Robinson II earlier this offseason.



Below, we'll examine three logical trade candidates Pittsburgh could look to send out before Week 1—either to help acquire a player or for valuable future draft capital.

