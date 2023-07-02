Isiah Thomas Defends Victor Wembanyama: Spurs Star Would Stand Up to Bad Boy Pistons

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas isn't concerned about how Victor Wembanyama's 7'3.5" frame will hold up in the NBA.

Thomas told TMZ Sports the San Antonio Spurs rookie would even be able to withstand the punishment the Detroit Pistons doled out during their "Bad Boys" era.

You can only poke so many holes in the game of a generational prospect, but Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed "physicality" as one of Wembanyama's weaknesses heading into the 2023 NBA draft.

"He's going to struggle around the basket defending the bulkier centers like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić," Wasserman wrote. "Wembanyama is vulnerable to being moved down low or pushed back in post-up situations."

The NBA will undoubtedly be an adjustment for Wembanyama, but playing against bigger, more physically developed opponents isn't a new experience for somebody who has competed at the professional level already.

The 19-year-old will naturally fill out a little more as he gets older as well. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is almost unrecognizable as a rookie thanks to his wiry profile.

There will undoubtedly be moments when Wembanyama is bulled around in the paint. That shouldn't be as much of an issue over time as he grows stronger and comes to understand the finer nuances of being an NBA big man.