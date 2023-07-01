X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Eye 3rd Team for Heat's Tyler Herro; Nets Linked

    Francisco RosaJuly 1, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers moves the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on March 19, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

    With the Miami Heat reportedly set as the front-runners to land Damian Lillard in any potential trade, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking for a third team to take Tyler Herro, who would be at the heart of any package from Miami, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

    Lillard, 32, submitted a trade request Saturday after 11 seasons in Portland and the Heat are his preferred destination, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

    Miami is ready to offer a package centered around Herro, with possibly Duncan Robinson and picks, but it seems like the Blazers aren't too keen on bringing in the former Sixth Man of the Year.

    SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Brooklyn Nets have been one of the teams contacted as a possible Herro landing spot.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Eye 3rd Team for Heat's Tyler Herro; Nets Linked
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.