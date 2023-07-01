Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Eye 3rd Team for Heat's Tyler Herro; Nets Linked

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

With the Miami Heat reportedly set as the front-runners to land Damian Lillard in any potential trade, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking for a third team to take Tyler Herro, who would be at the heart of any package from Miami, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Lillard, 32, submitted a trade request Saturday after 11 seasons in Portland and the Heat are his preferred destination, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Miami is ready to offer a package centered around Herro, with possibly Duncan Robinson and picks, but it seems like the Blazers aren't too keen on bringing in the former Sixth Man of the Year.

SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Brooklyn Nets have been one of the teams contacted as a possible Herro landing spot.

