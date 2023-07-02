Winners and Losers From the 1st Day of 2023 NHL Free Agency

2 of 6

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

When Kyle Dubas took over as president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins he knew (and we all knew) he was going to have a lot of roster issues to get a handle on.

The Penguins are a team with aging superstars and one without a lot of salary-cap space to work with. They had injury problems wreak havoc on them last season, particularly in goal, and serious issues with depth. It's a lot for any GM or president of hockey ops to get a handle on.

That's what made the Penguins re-signing Tristan Jarry to a five-year, $26.875 million contract ($5.375 million cap hit) and defenseman Ryan Graves to a six-year, $27 million deal ($4.5 million cap hit) so odd.

Jarry's injury issues the past two seasons are fresh in everyone's mind and that likely led to them also adding Alex Nedeljkovic on a one-year, $1.5 million deal to compete with Casey DeSmith for the backup job. Having goalie insurance is necessary these days as having three is almost mandatory at this point, but the Penguins have gone through this a lot lately where their full complement of goalies have gotten time in Pittsburgh.

Adding Graves to the blue-line corps is a solid addition. While with the New Jersey Devils last season, Graves paired with former Penguins defenseman John Marino which helped Marino to have a great season with 18 points in 64 games, just a year after Pittsburgh traded him for Ty Smith. Awkward.

Pairing Graves up with either Jeff Petry or Kris Letang should provide Pittsburgh a bit of a lift. But a six-year deal for the 28-year-old seemed to come out of the blue. There was absolutely demand out there for him, but demand to the point of going to six years is enough to pause for a moment.

Pittsburgh did help deepen their forward group by signing Lars Eller, Noel Acciari and Matt Nieto and those contracts were kept to a max of two years. That much is good business, but the long-term deals for Graves and especially Jarry highlight how few options there were on the market for upgrades.