AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 1

1 of 3

MJF made his in-ring Collision debut this week against a local talent. He won the match in less than a minute with a submission.

It might make sense for a heel like MJF to want the easiest matches they can get, but it feels like a waste of time to book the world champion in a squash. Thankfully, that was not all that was planned.

The AEW champion offered to defend the title against anyone from Hamilton who stepped through the curtain. This brought out Ethan Page to take the place of another jobber who was heading to the ring.

All Ego ripped into MJF until he agreed to the match. The bell rang and it got underway. Page avoided a charging MJF and stomped him into the mat. He almost hit Ego's Edge, but MJF countered and clipped his knee.

Page got a great reaction and delivered a fantastic promo, but he wasn't going to win and we all knew it before the match started. They fought through the break and into the next segment, forcing MJF to work most of the first quarter of the show.

This helped make him look good, but ultimately, MJF picked up the win. This was a decent match but nothing to write home about. The promo was the real meat of this segment.

Winner: MJF

Grade: C+

Notable Momenta and Observations