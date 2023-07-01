AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 1

AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 1July 1, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on July 1.
The third episode of AEW's newest show was stacked with several big singles matches, including a couple that were part of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
Kris Statlander put the TBS title on the line against Lady Frost, Ricky Starks battled Juice Robinson, and Dustin Rhodes took on Powerhouse Hobbs.
However, the most anticipated bout was Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe. CM Punk was on commentary since he'll face the winner in the next round of the Owen Hart tourney.
Let's take a look at what happened on Saturday's episode of Collision.
MJF vs. Ethan Page
- Hopefully, the guy who only walked halfway down the ramp got paid.
- Page gave a great promo. The crowd was eating it up.
MJF made his in-ring Collision debut this week against a local talent. He won the match in less than a minute with a submission.
It might make sense for a heel like MJF to want the easiest matches they can get, but it feels like a waste of time to book the world champion in a squash. Thankfully, that was not all that was planned.
The AEW champion offered to defend the title against anyone from Hamilton who stepped through the curtain. This brought out Ethan Page to take the place of another jobber who was heading to the ring.
All Ego ripped into MJF until he agreed to the match. The bell rang and it got underway. Page avoided a charging MJF and stomped him into the mat. He almost hit Ego's Edge, but MJF countered and clipped his knee.
Page got a great reaction and delivered a fantastic promo, but he wasn't going to win and we all knew it before the match started. They fought through the break and into the next segment, forcing MJF to work most of the first quarter of the show.
This helped make him look good, but ultimately, MJF picked up the win. This was a decent match but nothing to write home about. The promo was the real meat of this segment.
Winner: MJF
Grade: C+
Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Miro vs. Anthony Henry
- Rhodes' face paint looked awesome this week.
- It's cool that Rhodes is in this because he is one of the few people on the roster who actually shared a locker room with Owen.
- Hobbs countering the powerslam only for Dustin to turn it into the Cross Rhodes was a great spot.
- The Code Red from Rhodes was a little precarious. It's a good thing nobody got hurt.
The second match of the night was an Owen Hart Cup Tournament bout between Rhodes and Hobbs. QT Marshall and Harley Cameron were by Hobb's side, but thankfully, Cameron didn't sing for his entrance.
As soon as they locked up, Hobbs asserted his dominance by forcing Rhodes to the corner. The Natural slapped him to show he wasn't intimidated.
This was a slow and methodical match. Rhodes had a quick burst of offense here and there, but this bout was all about showing how dominant Hobbs can be. They picked up the pace toward the end to make it more entertaining in the second half.
After a cheap shot from Marshall, Hobbs was able to hit a spinebuster to get the pin and the win.
Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs
Grade: B-
The next matchup was between Miro and Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen. As expected The Redeemer bulldozed over Henry like he was a first-year rookie. This was the squashiest of squash matches.
Winner: Miro
Grade: Incomplete
Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks
- There has been some debate about The Gunns being in Bullet Club Gold, but there is no more doubt. They were wearing the shirts and Jay White officially inducted them into the group.
- Everyone has known at least one person who seems like they could snap at any second. That is Robinson's whole vibe.
- The way Starks tripped and fell into the middle rope looked brutal. It was hard to tell if that was planned or a mistake.
- Starks has a great tornado DDT.
The second Owen Hart Tournament match of the night saw Robinson take on Starks, but before that could happen, Bullet Club Gold had an in-ring segment. Tony Schiavone revealed the rest of Bullet Club was banned from ringside.
Starks was in a quick backstage segment with Punk and FTR before heading to the ring. The announcers made sure to remind us that Starks won their previous encounter.
Dueling chants broke out in the crowd as they locked up and traded wristlocks. Both men had their supporters, but The Absolute One definitely had the lion's share of fans.
These two have complementary styles, so they were able to work together to create a fun match that allowed both of them to have moments of dominance.
Starks was fighting with a knee injury for about half the match, but he pulled out the win to advance to the next round of the tournament. The rest of BCG tried to attack him after the match, but FTR and CM Punk made the save.
Winner: Ricky Starks
Grade: B
