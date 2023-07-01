LA Knight Is Over and Biggest Takeaways from WWE Money in the Bank 2023 ResultsJuly 1, 2023
LA Knight Is Over and Biggest Takeaways from WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results
This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view took place in London, England for the first time ever, but people likely came from all over Europe to attend the show. As usual, the international crowd was as rowdy as it gets.
The show featured the usual men's and women's Money in the Bank matches, but that was not all we saw on Saturday. We also witnessed a civil war between the four core members of The Bloodline.
The Usos battled their brother, Solo Sikoa, and their cousin, Roman Reigns. This is one of the longest-running storylines in WWE history, so it felt like one of the most important matches of the night even though there was no gold on the line.
There's a lot to discuss from this event, so let's take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from Money in the Bank.
Match Results
- Damian Priest won the men's Money in the Bank.
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the women's tag titles.
- Gunther defeated Matt Riddle.
- Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio.
- Iyo Sky won the women's Money in the Bank.
- Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor.
- The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.
Before we get into the major points, here is a rundown of the results from Money in the Bank:
LA Knight Is over but Damian Priest Was the Right Call
For the past couple of months, one of the few constants on WWE programming has been LA Knight getting a big pop every time he makes an appearance.
Considering how rocky his start was on the main roster with the whole Max Dupri debacle, it's incredible to see how quickly he has managed to win over the crowd.
Even the widely panned Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match has done nothing to slow down his ascent. Nobody blames him for how that bout was set up, so he survived what could have been a disastrous situation.
When Knight made his entrance for the men's MITB match, the crowd erupted and every time he came close to climbing the ladder a few times, everyone began to cheer.
When it looked like he might actually win the whole thing, the entire arena came unglued. It was the kind of reaction WWE can't ignore. Damian Priest may have won, but Knight needs to get a major push coming out of this event.
Speaking of Priest, he was one of the highlights of this match and received a great reaction when he pulled down the briefcase. He has knocked it out of the park every time WWE has given him a high-profile match, so this is his reward for all of his hard work.
It's Shayna Baszler's Time
The women's tag team title match ended with a shocking turn of events when Shayna Baszler attacked Ronda Rousey and left her vulnerable enough for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat her for the titles.
After years of friendship, seeing The Queen of Spades turn on her Four Horsewoman teammate was something few saw coming. There weren't signs of a breakup for weeks in advance like there usually would be, so this was a genuinely shocking moment.
What this will lead to is a singles bout, and if Baszler can defeat the most decorated champion in women's combat sports history, then it will be the biggest win of her career.
Her run in NXT was as dominant as it gets and it seemed like she was off to a good start when she dominated the women's Elimination Chamber in 2020 by eliminating all five of her opponents. However, the years since then have not been great for her.
If WWE books Baszler as a babyface and the crowd gets behind her the same way it did at Money in the Bank when she turned on Rousey, then The Queen of Spades will be in a prime position to finally win one of the top women's titles on the main roster.
It Might Take a Scottish Warrior to Defeat a Ring General
Drew McIntyre had been off WWE television for several months, but Saturday in London, The Scottish Warrior made his return to confront Gunther.
The Intercontinental champion had just successfully defeated Riddle to retain his title in a great match before McIntyre arrived to a massive ovation.
The Ring General showed no feat, but that was his mistake. When things got physical, McIntyre nailed him with a headbutt and a Claymore Kick to put him flat on the mat.
Gunther has had a monumental reign as the IC champion, but that may be coming to a close. McIntyre is one of the few people who can overpower and outmatch Gunther in almost every way, so this is going to be a hard-hitting feud.
The former WWE champion will likely have to go through Ludwig Kaiser before he gets to the champion, so WWE can easily stretch this out until SummerSlam on August 5. These two are no strangers to one another, so they will be able to deliver a great performance.
We Might Get a UK WrestleMania
John Cena made an unannounced appearance at about the midway point in the show and hyped up the English crowd as being one of the best crowds in the entire WWE Universe.
Then he did something unexpected. Cena brought up the idea of WrestleMania taking place in the UK, which obviously got a huge pop from the London audience.
WWE has been experimenting more with international shows in recent years, and the results have been mostly positive. The fans are always happy to get a big event in a market that usually doesn't get them, so they tend to be more energetic than in a city that gets a lot of PPVs.
Nothing is official yet, but if WWE does commit to holding a WrestleMania abroad, the UK is a great place to do it.
The Bloodline Is the Greatest Storyline in Decades
After a long and grueling fight, The Usos emerged victorious against Reigns and Sikoa in the main event of Money in the Bank.
After dispatching their own brother, Jimmy and Jey focused on their cousin and delivered several superkicks before Jey finished him off with an Uso Splash from the top rope.
The crowd was absolutely losing it for every false finish, but when the ref finally counted Reigns down for the three-count for the first time in almost three years, the fans in attendance blew the roof off the arena.
No storyline in professional wrestling has gripped the WWE Universe the way The Bloodline saga has, and few storylines in history have had this kind of longevity. Even the New World Order started to wear out its welcome before reaching this point.
The numbers of twists and turns along the way has been enough to keep us invested all this time, and it seems like WWE is finally building toward the conclusion of this whole epic rivalry.
The Usos winning was the right call, but where they all go from here is what remains to be seen. Jey could get a shot at the Undisputed Universal Championship, but only time will tell.
This year's Money in the Bank was an outstanding event with several standout moments. What was your favorite thing from Saturday's show?