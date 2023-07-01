LA Knight Is Over and Biggest Takeaways from WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results

0 of 6

WWE

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view took place in London, England for the first time ever, but people likely came from all over Europe to attend the show. As usual, the international crowd was as rowdy as it gets.

The show featured the usual men's and women's Money in the Bank matches, but that was not all we saw on Saturday. We also witnessed a civil war between the four core members of The Bloodline.

The Usos battled their brother, Solo Sikoa, and their cousin, Roman Reigns. This is one of the longest-running storylines in WWE history, so it felt like one of the most important matches of the night even though there was no gold on the line.

There's a lot to discuss from this event, so let's take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from Money in the Bank.