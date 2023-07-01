Dutch Racer Dilano van 't Hoff Dies After Crash at Age 18

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff died at age 18 following a crash in Saturday's Formula Regional European Championship race.

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps," Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali said. "Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

According to Motorsport.com's Gary Watkins, Tim Tramnitz triggered a multi-car collision as the event at Spa-Francorchamps was drawing to a conclusion.

"Van 't Hoff appeared to lose control of his car in the chaos of the first accident, and was hit at high speed by a rival car while stopped in the middle of the straight," Watkins wrote.

The race was brought to a halt and red-flagged.

The FIA issued a statement following Van 't Hoff's death: "The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps."

Van 't Hoff was the Spanish Formula 4 champion in 2021 and sat 15th in the FRECA standings entering Saturday.

His death comes four years after Anthoine Hubert's fatal crash at Spa-Francorchamps in a Formula 2 race.