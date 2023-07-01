Everything You Need to Know For WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Everything You Need to Know For WWE Money in the Bank 2023July 1, 2023
For the first time ever, WWE will take the Money in the Bank pay-per-view across the pond to the O2 Arena in London, England.
This event is known for the titular ladder matches with the winners earning shots at the top men's and women's titles of their choosing, but WWE has booked a few other interesting matches to fill up the card, too.
Gold will also be on the line when the Women's Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships are defended by their respective champions.
However, the biggest storyline on the card is undoubtedly The Bloodline family feud. Let's take a look at what you need to know for Saturday's show.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: O2 Arena in London, England
Start Time: 2 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 3 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Money in the Bank Card
- Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos
- Gunther vs. Matt Riddle (Intercontinental Championship)
- Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Men's MITB: Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch and Damian Priest
- Women's MITB: Becky Lynch, Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Iyo Sky and Zelina Vega
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One, Series X and S
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung and other Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Money in the Bank. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, including YouTube and WWE Network through Peacock.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on a streaming device.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
