Everything You Need to Know For WWE Money in the Bank 2023

For the first time ever, WWE will take the Money in the Bank pay-per-view across the pond to the O2 Arena in London, England.

This event is known for the titular ladder matches with the winners earning shots at the top men's and women's titles of their choosing, but WWE has booked a few other interesting matches to fill up the card, too.

Gold will also be on the line when the Women's Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships are defended by their respective champions.

However, the biggest storyline on the card is undoubtedly The Bloodline family feud. Let's take a look at what you need to know for Saturday's show.