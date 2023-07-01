Joe Ingles, Magic Agree to 2-Year, $22M Contract After Bucks Stint

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Veteran role player Joe Ingles is headed to the Orlando Magic on a two-year, $22 million contract after agreeing to the deal Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ingles, 35, spent one season with the Milwaukee Bucks after playing with the Utah Jazz for the first eight years of his career, where he became one of the elite shooters in the league and one of its most valued role players.

The Jazz's all-time leader in three-pointers made, Ingles will now look to play a key veteran leadership role on a young, talented Orlando Magic team.

He averaged 6.9 points per game to go along with 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds on 40.9 percent shooting from three-point range with Milwaukee.

