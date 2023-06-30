Report: Doc Rivers, JJ Redick Among Potential Jeff Van Gundy ESPN Replacement Options

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

ESPN's NBA coverage is set to look different next season.

The network had a set of layoffs Friday that includes NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy and is now looking at who will replace the 16-year media veteran on its top broadcast team.

Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported a list of names that the network is considering, including internal and external hires. Internally, options include JJ Redick, Richard Jefferson and Doris Burke. Externally, Doc Rivers is looked at as a contender.

Van Gundy's replacement would join a team that includes play-by-play commentator Mike Breen and co-game analyst Mark Jackson. When it comes to Rivers, his relationship with Breen is viewed as a key factor to him potentially joining the network.

Rivers has ventured into television before and just finished a three-season tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers. He previously coached with Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic, winning the 2008 NBA Championship with Boston.

Rivers was linked to the Phoenix Suns after his firing by the 76ers, and has not made a statement about potentially returning to television.

As for the internal candidates, Redick joined ESPN following his retirement in 2016, Richard Jefferson has been with the network since 2018 while Burke is a legend who has been with ESPN since 1991.

The network has not made any comment about when they will make a decision.