NHL Rumors: Jonathan Quick 'Highly Likely' to Land Rangers Contract in Free Agency

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

After winning the 2023 Stanley Cup as a backup goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Quick will hit the open market this summer in search of a new deal.

It may not take the three-time Stanley Cup champion to find a new home either, with ESPN's Kevin Weekes reporting that "barring anything unforeseen" it's "highly likely" the veteran signs with his hometown New York Rangers.

Quick was born in Connecticut and played college hockey at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, so suiting up for the Rangers would be somewhat of a homecoming for the 2005 third-round draft pick.

However, he likely wouldn't see much playing time for the Blueshirts with 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin set to play the majority of games. He made 58 appearances last season and it's possible he could make more in 2023-24.

Quick began his career with the Los Angeles Kings and spent 15 and a half seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a deal that included Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo.

The Blue Jackets then flipped Quick to the Golden Knights in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The 37-year-old is widely expected to have his number retired by the Kings after leading the franchise to three Western Conference Finals and two Stanley Cup titles. He posted a 370-275-82 record, 2.46 goals-against average and .911 save percentage during his tenure in Los Angeles.

Entering the 2023-24 season, it'll be important for Rangers fans to recognize that Quick isn't the same Vezina Trophy contender that he once was.

In 41 games (36 starts) split between the Kings and Golden Knights last season, Quick posted a 16-15-6 record with a 3.41 goals-against average, .882 save percentage and two shutouts. He did not play a single postseason game for Vegas during the team's title run.

Quick can still be a valuable backup, but it seems quite clear that the Rangers intend to lean even more heavily on Shesterkin next season.