AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 30

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 30July 1, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on June 30.
This week's show featured a match for the ROH World Championship when Claudio Castagnoli put the belt on the line against Komander.
Hikaru Shida stepped into the ring against Taya Valkyrie, Shawn Spears battled The Blade, and the team of Matt Hardy and Brother Zay took on QT Marshall and Johnny TV, AEW's newest signing.
Let's take a look at what happened on AEW's Friday night show.
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander
- Castagnoli is such a great base for luchadors. He can make sure people land safely from almost any angle because he is so powerful.
- Castagnoli's counter into a spinning side slam looked great.
- Alex Abrahantes was at ringside for Komander as his manager. It's nice to see him being used more than just the Lucha Bros' manager.
- The way Castagnoli caught Komander during a suicide dive was very impressive.
- Komander's shooting star press on the barricade was awesome.
This week's Rampage opened with Komander and Claudio Castagnoli already in the ring and ready to start this ROH world title bout.
The Swiss powerhouse controlled the first couple of minutes, but the high-flyer was able to bounce back and take him down with some risky maneuvers.
No matter how many big moves Komander hit, Castagnoli kept finding ways to regain the upper hand and overpower him. The luchador was a great underdog, but nobody expected him to win this match.
They had enough time to make this entertaining without overstaying their welcome. As great as both guys are, we didn't need a 30-minute barn burner. This bout was a chance to make Komander strong good while still portraying Castagnoli as a worthy champion. It did a good job of accomplishing both goals.
After a competitive 15-minute championship showdown, Castagnoli retrained his title when the referee declared a knockout after Komander jumped off the top rope into a huge uppercut.
Winner: Claudio Castagnoli
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations