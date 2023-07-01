AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 30

1 of 1

AEW

This week's Rampage opened with Komander and Claudio Castagnoli already in the ring and ready to start this ROH world title bout.

The Swiss powerhouse controlled the first couple of minutes, but the high-flyer was able to bounce back and take him down with some risky maneuvers.

No matter how many big moves Komander hit, Castagnoli kept finding ways to regain the upper hand and overpower him. The luchador was a great underdog, but nobody expected him to win this match.

They had enough time to make this entertaining without overstaying their welcome. As great as both guys are, we didn't need a 30-minute barn burner. This bout was a chance to make Komander strong good while still portraying Castagnoli as a worthy champion. It did a good job of accomplishing both goals.

After a competitive 15-minute championship showdown, Castagnoli retrained his title when the referee declared a knockout after Komander jumped off the top rope into a huge uppercut.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations