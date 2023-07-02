Ranking Most Underrated WRs in NFL Ahead of 2023 Season

0 of 7

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

In most years, there's some debate about the best wide receivers in the NFL. Heading into the 2023 season, arguments could be made for wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase, each of whom averaged more than 80 receiving yards per game last season.



While it can be hard to pinpoint who tops the list, identifying an elite receiver is typically a straightforward process. Players who rank near the top in metrics like yards per game and touchdown receptions while earning Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors generally fit the bill.



Picking the league's most underrated receivers can be a lot more difficult. That's exactly what we're going to do here, though, focusing on factors like past production, consistency, potential upside and supporting cast.



To get an idea of how these receivers are "rated," we'll also examine the latest point-per-reception (PPR) consensus rankings from FantasyPros.



These seven wide receivers might not vie for the title of the league's best in 2023, but they shouldn't be discounted either in fantasy or the real world.

