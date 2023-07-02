Ranking Most Underrated WRs in NFL Ahead of 2023 Season

Ranking Most Underrated WRs in NFL Ahead of 2023 SeasonJuly 2, 2023
In most years, there's some debate about the best wide receivers in the NFL. Heading into the 2023 season, arguments could be made for wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase, each of whom averaged more than 80 receiving yards per game last season.
While it can be hard to pinpoint who tops the list, identifying an elite receiver is typically a straightforward process. Players who rank near the top in metrics like yards per game and touchdown receptions while earning Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors generally fit the bill.
Picking the league's most underrated receivers can be a lot more difficult. That's exactly what we're going to do here, though, focusing on factors like past production, consistency, potential upside and supporting cast.
To get an idea of how these receivers are "rated," we'll also examine the latest point-per-reception (PPR) consensus rankings from FantasyPros.
These seven wide receivers might not vie for the title of the league's best in 2023, but they shouldn't be discounted either in fantasy or the real world.
7. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Fantasy Ranking: No. 14
We'll begin with a player who hasn't exactly been overlooked.
New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave was fantastic as a rookie last season, tallying 72 receptions, 1,042 yards and four touchdowns in only 15 games. He also ranked in the top 30 in yards per target, receptions per game and yards per game.
However, those numbers don't quite exemplify how efficient and effective Olave was last year. According to Pro Football Focus, the Ohio State product ranked seventh in the NFL in yards per route run (2.42).
The fact that Olave accomplished all of this while playing with the underwhelming quarterback duo of Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston shouldn't be overlooked. Nor should the fact that he'll now be playing with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr.
Olave already had the potential to make a second-year leap, and his production could really jump with Carr under center. If Michael Thomas doesn't return to Pro Bowl form—his last 1,000-yard campaign was in 2019—the Saints offense could run through Olave.
Though the 23-year-old is highly ranked in fantasy, he's still being undervalued. If Carr provides the quarterback upgrade that the Saints expect, Olave's floor could be as a top-10 fantasy receiver.
6. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
Fantasy Ranking: No. 17
While Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper is considered a top-20 fantasy receiver, we may not be appreciating his consistency enough. Though his last Pro Bowl came in 2019, Cooper has topped 1,100 receiving yards in three of his past four seasons.
Last year, Cooper did it in his first campaign in Cleveland and with journeyman Jacoby Brissett playing quarterback for most of the season. Over the final six games, Cooper played with Deshaun Watson, who hadn't seen regular-season action since 2020.
Cooper still finished the 2022 season ranked 12th in receiving yards, tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (9) and tied for 19th in yards per game (68.2).
The 29-year-old is Cleveland's clear-cut No. 1 receiver, and if Watson returns to Pro Bowl form, he could be a top-10 or even top-five fantasy producer. The early offseason buzz on Watson is promising.
"He's slinging it," tight end David Njoku said, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson. "He's locked in. The energy is there. So far, I think every single ball he's thrown was precise, on the money."
With a full offseason together, Watson and Cooper have the potential to develop elite chemistry this year. As Cooper showed last year, he's a top-15 receiver at worst, even with mediocre quarterback play. If Watson plays at even an above-average level, another Pro Bowl nod could be in store for Cooper.
5. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Fantasy Ranking: No. 22
As is the case with Cooper, Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin doesn't get enough credit for his consistency and reliability. Though he finally earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022, he's been playing at a high level since entering the league in 2019.
McLaurin notched 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. He's topped 75 receptions and 1,000 yards in every campaign since then, and it's not as if the 27-year-old has played with an elite crop of quarterbacks.
Last year, Washington had a combination of Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and then-rookie Sam Howell under center. McLaurin still racked up 1,191 yards and five touchdowns on 77 receptions. He also ranked 10th in receiving yards, 16th in yards per game and sixth in yards per target—one spot above Justin Jefferson.
This year, Howell is expected to take the reins of the offense. He'll have the support of new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who spent the last five seasons overseeing the Kansas City Chiefs' prolific passing attack.
A lot will hinge on Howell's ability to produce in his first full season as Washington's starter, but Bieniemy should help expand the offense. That means we may not have seen McLaurin's best yet.
Based on his past production with a so-so supporting cast, there's no reason why McLaurin should be ranked outside of the top 20 receivers in fantasy, even with 2022 rookie standout Jahan Dotson in the fold.
4. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Fantasy Ranking: No. 37
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens is undoubtedly on the rise. His fantasy ranking is encouraging for a second-year receiver, though it still feels incredibly low in his case.
As a rookie, the Georgia product caught 52 passes for 802 yards and four touchdowns and ranked 13th leaguewide in yards per target (9.5). He did that while playing with a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett and playing in a conservative and vanilla Matt Canada offense.
If Pickett can make a second-year leap—which seems reasonable given his strong play down the stretch in 2022—Pickens could be set to explode,
Canada adding a few wrinkles to the offense should certainly help.
"I'm not going to say we're revolutionizing our offense and everything is changing, but there are some new things that can make us a lot better," backup quarterback Mason Rudolph said, per Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire.
Pickens will still have to compete with the likes of Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth for targets, but he has the potential to emerge as Pickett's go-to target in 2023.
It would be a surprise if Pickens doesn't have 1,000-yard season, and it wouldn't be a total shock to see him crack the top 10 in fantasy production.
3. Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions
Fantasy Ranking: No. 133
Wideout Kalif Raymond may never be a top-tier fantasy producer, not in a Detroit Lions offense that will soon feature Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones, Josh Reynolds, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams—after Williams' six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.
Although Raymond is an ancillary target in Detroit, that doesn't mean he isn't underrated. Despite playing only 49 percent of the Lions' offensive snaps last season, he ranked second on the team with 616 receiving yards and third on the team with 47 receptions.
The 28-year-old has found success with his efficiency. Raymond ranked 12th leaguewide in yards per target (9.6), and he ranked first in Pro Football Focus' separation metric, according to PFF's Judah Fortgang.
"This is a guy who is elite in our separation metrics," Fortgang said on the PFF Forecast Pod (h/t Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation). "You're looking at the names: Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp and Garrett Wilson and Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb. Right up there with them is Kalif Raymond."
Because of Detroit's stacked skill-position corps, Raymond may not have a chance to break out on his current team. However, his potential to flourish in an expanded role is immense. It wouldn't feel right compiling a list of underrated receivers without mentioning him.
2. Richie James, Kansas City Chiefs
Fantasy Ranking: No. 100
The Kansas City Chiefs proved last year that they didn't need an elite wideout to win the Super Bowl. They replaced Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason with JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Smith-Schuster's production (78 catches, 933 yards, 3 TDs) paled in comparison to Hill's.
Kansas City could be at it again after losing Smith-Schuster in free agency and signing Richie James away from the New York Giants. James could end up being one of the offseason most underrated signings.
While James hasn't generated a ton of buzz since being a 2018 seventh-round draft pick, he's a player whom the Chiefs were high on when he came out of college.
"(He's) a versatile player, you can move him around a lot, (he's) a Middle Tennessee State guy that we liked," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.
James' production in 2022 was quietly strong. He had 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns in a Giants offense that ranked 25th in pass attempts. He was a top-50 player in yards per target (8.1) and he provided a tremendous 119.6 passer rating when targeted.
In a Kansas City offense that ranked fifth in pass attempts last season, and with Patrick Mahomes on the other end of his passes, James has legitimate 1,000-yard potential. He's vastly underrated in fantasy and is being woefully overlooked heading into training camp.
1. Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Fantasy Ranking: No. 75
The New York Giants have utilized a run-heavy offense and haven't consistently relied on quarterback Daniel Jones' arm. That has and will continue to limit the overall production of wideout Darius Slayton.
Still, the 26-year-old's fantasy ranking feels low.
Outside of fantasy, Slayton also remains underrated, and the offseason additions of Darren Waller and rookie Jalen Hyatt will likely keep him overlooked in New York. Even in an inconsistent Giants passing attack, though, he has topped 700 yards in three of his four seasons and has provided a passer rating above 96.0 in two of them.
What's really impressive about Slayton is his efficiency. This past season, he ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per target (10.2), behind only A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and Dallas Goedert—and one spot ahead of Tyreek Hill.
Slayton also possesses a ton of upside, with good size (6'1", 190 lbs) and 4.39 speed. The key to unlocking that potential will be allowing Jones to stretch the field, which could be in the cards this season.
"Walking away from last season, explosive (plays) were the thing we needed more of, so I think this spring there's been a conscious effort to push the ball down the field," Slayton said, per SNY's Alex Smith.
If Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka are willing to open up the Giants offense this year, Slayton could finally shine.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.