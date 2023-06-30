Capital One's 'The Match 8': Funniest Takes from Mahomes, Kelce vs. Steph, Klay

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for The Match

A pair of Super Bowl champions are now The Match champions.

On Thursday night, Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce won the eighth edition of Capital One's The Match at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Mahomes and Kelce defeated Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the match-play event that featured a scramble format.

Mahomes, Kelce and their Chiefs are typically the favorites when they take the gridiron, considering they've won two Super Bowl titles in the past four years. But the quarterback and tight end were underdogs entering The Match, mostly because of Curry's past success in celebrity golf tournaments.

Yet, Mahomes and Kelce emerged victorious, and the former made sure everybody knew why after the fact on Twitter:

It was clear Kelce came ready to play from the way he reacted to his first drive:

That was one of many entertaining moments during The Match 8, as the four participants were clearly having plenty of fun. And they did so while raising money for a good cause, as donations were made to the No Kid Hungry campaign.

However, the fun wasn't exclusively for Mahomes, Kelce, Curry and Thompson. Draymond Green, a longtime teammate of both Curry and Thompson on the Warriors, also showed up and enjoyed the event.

But Green also was the victim of a jab from Charles Barkley, the former NBA player/TNT broadcaster who is an alum of The Match himself.

"Draymond talks a lot for a guy that ain't got no job," Barkley joked at one point.

More than verbal barbs were being exchanged on the greens, though. Both duos were trying to outperform the other team.

Mahomes and Kelce dominated, however, winning five holes to one. They clinched their victory with a birdie on the 10th hole.

Kelce was always quick to credit Mahomes as the pair was having success:

Meanwhile, Curry was just happy to win one hole, as he and Thompson had been struggling for much of the evening:

It was a bounce-back performance in The Match series by Mahomes, who had lost in the sixth edition of the event last June. He and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen were defeated by another pair of QBs (Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers) that time.

Perhaps all Mahomes needed to have better golf success was to have his favorite receiving target alongside him. Because he and Kelce put together an impressive surprise performance in taking down Curry and Thompson on Thursday.