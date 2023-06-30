The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE at Money in the Bank 2023 Card

2 of 8

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

If you were a bookie, what odds would you assign the teams in tihs match? Why is one team favored over the other?

I would give Rousey and Baszler -2000 odds to win with +700 to Rodriguez and Morgan. The champions were likely to dethrone the former champions before Morgan's surprise injury. The tag title division will be run by The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Queen of Spades for the rest of 2023 at least. Meanwhile, Big Mami Cool looks poised to challenge Rhea Ripley soon.

Women's MITB

Which of the six women do you personally want to see win and why?

While I am generally going to favor a young star to take Money in the Bank, Lynch would be my pick. The Man has gotten so close to the briefcase time and again, and the story will be left unfinished if she never captures the contract.

This should also force WWE to get creative with the women's case for once as Lynch cannot just cash in within 24 hours. She will want to do something bold, and WWE creative needs to give her that chance.