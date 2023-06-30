The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE at Money in the Bank 2023 Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE at Money in the Bank 2023 CardJune 30, 2023
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@RingRustRadio)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
It's time once again for WWE's annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but for the first time ever, the event will take place across the pond in London, England at the O2 Arena.
This is a big deal for WWE as it is continuing the trend of holding PPVs at international venues. In the past, WWE has created special events for other countries like the many shows in Saudi Arabia, Japan's Beat in the East special and the UK's Clash at the Castle, but this will be one of the first annual PPVs to take place outside of North America in a long time.
Money in the Bank is always an exciting show because you never quite know what you are going to get. As always, we have our panel of contributors here to answer questions and offer predictions.
Money in the Bank Card
- Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos
- Gunther vs. Matt Riddle (Intercontinental Championship)
- Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Men's MITB: Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch and Damian Priest
- Women's MITB: Becky Lynch, Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Iyo Sky and Zelina Vega
Kevin Berge
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
If you were a bookie, what odds would you assign the teams in tihs match? Why is one team favored over the other?
I would give Rousey and Baszler -2000 odds to win with +700 to Rodriguez and Morgan. The champions were likely to dethrone the former champions before Morgan's surprise injury. The tag title division will be run by The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Queen of Spades for the rest of 2023 at least. Meanwhile, Big Mami Cool looks poised to challenge Rhea Ripley soon.
Women's MITB
Which of the six women do you personally want to see win and why?
While I am generally going to favor a young star to take Money in the Bank, Lynch would be my pick. The Man has gotten so close to the briefcase time and again, and the story will be left unfinished if she never captures the contract.
This should also force WWE to get creative with the women's case for once as Lynch cannot just cash in within 24 hours. She will want to do something bold, and WWE creative needs to give her that chance.
Donald Wood
Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
Do you see this feud as a step down for Cody Rhodes? Why or why not?
Absolutely not. If WWE plans to book Rhodes in a rubber match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, then a holdover feud and match against the biggest heat magnet in all of wrestling right now is ideal booking.
Add in the fact that ex-con Dom could actually steal a win when The Beast interferes and destroys Rhodes, and this is the best-case scenario for a temporary holdover storyline.
Women's MITB
Who makes the most sense to win this match based on recent booking?
The storylines running throughout the bout make the women's Money in the Bank match so intriguing. While Lynch would bring the most notoriety, she is embroiled in a feud against Stratus and Stark, leaving Bayley or Sky as the best options to win.
While there is a chance Bayley steals the briefcase by stabbing Sky in the back, the stage is set for the Japanese legend to earn the biggest win of her career. The jealousy from Bayley afterward would create the most intriguing storyline involving Damage CTRL since making their main roster debut.
Graham Matthews
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
How would you book this match? Who would win and how would they do it?
Balor returning to form in recent weeks with his aggressive attacks on Rollins has been appreciated, but he still doesn't feel like much of a threat to the World Heavyweight Championship.
That said, this should still be a great match and hopefully they're allowed to go all out as only they can. Rollins winning clean seems to make the most sense, maybe with interference from Priest backfiring and that leading to more Judgment Day turmoil.
Men's MITB
Which of the seven men do you personally want to see win and why?
Paul may be my prediction, but LA Knight is far and away the best possible option of the bunch. The guy is ridiculously over at the moment and for WWE to not capitalize on that by having him win the briefcase would be a massive mistake.
Priest would be a strong second choice because he too has main-event potential, but Knight as Mr. MITB is just the perfect fit.
Erik Beaston
The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns
Do you think Solo Sikoa will turn on Reigns during this match?
No. Not yet. There is still too much time to go until WrestleMania 40, where I expect Reigns to enter alone, a champion on an island not of solitude but, rather, of isolation. The Sikoa turn feels like one that could take place in January at the Royal Rumble or Survivor Series, but this feels like it is too soon to go there.
Men's MITB
What would be the biggest pro and the biggest con of Logan Paul winning this match?
The biggest con is Paul's limited schedule. Forget the fact that he is not a classically trained wrestler. That is a tired gripe and to be honest, Paul has proven himself way too often to still be criticized for his lack of experience. That he will not be around as much to really sell the idea of an unpredictable cash-in is a bigger deal.
The biggest pro is storyline potential. Paul was embarrassed by Rollins when he lost at WrestleMania 39. What better way to avenge that defeat and make Rollins' life a living hell than by having a guaranteed title opportunity he can cash in at any time and take the title The Visionary worked so hard to win?
Mr. Jeff J
The Usos vs. Solo and Roman
What would be the most satisfying way for this match to play out?
I would love for a mistake from Sikoa to cost Reigns the match. Some type of miscommunication between the Street Champ and the Tribal chief can further cause the spiral of dissent within the Bloodline. Maybe that miscommunication comes from Heyman?
Jey has expressed his desire for The Wise Man to be excommunicated from The Island of Relevancy. This match can prove he had a valid reason to want Heyman out of the Bloodline business. The natural trajectory for this storyline is continuous internal conflict. An errant strike from Sikoa to Reigns would be a satisfying catalyst for a complete Bloodline collapse.
Men's MITB
Who makes the most sense to win this match based on recent booking?
Using foresight? Paul. He's more than formidable in the ring and has the following to promote himself carrying the briefcase, elevating its importance. He also has a budding rivalry with the current World Champ and had an acclaimed match with Reigns.
Imagine Paul terrorizing Rollins with possible cash-in opportunities via video packages and random "real world" situations. Other than him? Priest (especially if Balor ends up winning the WHC).
Chris Mueller
Gunther vs. Riddle
Riddle is obviously a priority for management, but is he the right choice to end Gunther's IC title reign?
Absolutely not. Riddle is a great athlete with a following, but the way WWE has built up Gunther requires somebody more important than The Bro right now. Granted, this would be a good way to make Riddle feel more important, but there are far better options out there than him.
Whoever beats Gunther will get a big push out of it, so WWE has to be strategic. It might be something to consider for Bron Breakker or Camelo Hayes' eventual call-up.
Women's MITB
If you were going to pick a woman who has never held a top title on the main roster to win, who would it be?
Sky feels like the only choice to win this match out of the three competitors who have yet to hold a top women's title. Stark needs a little more fine-tuning and Vega hasn't been pushed hard enough to make me think management would put her in this spot. That leaves The Genius of the Sky.
Predictions
- Reigns and Sikoa vs. The Usos (EB, KB, CM, GM, JJ, DW)
- Gunther (EB, KB, CM, GM, JJ, DW)vs. Riddle
- Baszler and Rousey (EB, KB, CM, GM, JJ, DW) vs. Morgan and Rodriguez
- Rollins (EB, KB, CM, GM, JJ, DW) vs. Balor
- Cody Rhodes (EB, KB, CM, JJ) vs. Dominik Mysterio (GM, DW)
- Men's MITB: Paul (EB, GM), Ricochet, Nakamura, Knight (DW, KB), Escobar, Butch and Priest (JJ, CM)
- Women's MITB: Lynch, Bayley, Stratus, Stark, Iyo Sky (EB, KB, CM, GM, JJ, DW) and Vega
Respondents' picks are represented by their initials: