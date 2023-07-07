Ranking the Top 30 Prospects at Las Vegas NBA Summer League

Ranking the Top 30 Prospects at Las Vegas NBA Summer LeagueJuly 7, 2023
Las Vegas Summer League represents the first real NBA opportunity for rookies and a chance for sophomores to build momentum heading into their second seasons.
A handful of teams got off to earlier starts at the California Classic and Salt Lake City summer leagues first.
This year's field should be loaded with future All-Stars and quality starters from the past two draft classes.
Some of the bigger names and returning players may only make brief appearances, as teams begin to prioritize filling out the last few spots on their rosters. We ranked every prospect expected to participate based strictly on long-term potential.
30. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Drafted: No. 31, 2022
Age: 23
A second-round pick, Andrew Nembhard started 63 games as a rookie, providing the Indiana Pacers with a serviceable facilitator and efficient secondary scoring option.
His ability to run offense and make the right passing reads always stands out first, as he totaled 341 assists to just 126 turnovers as a first-year ball-handler. His shooting improvement at Gonzaga carried over as well, with Nembhard making a respectable 35.0 percent of his threes.
The bigger development was his effectiveness creating separation and finishing (67.4 percent in restricted area) despite glaring athletic limitations. The lack of blow-by burst and pull-up game does lower his ceiling, but Nembhard still has the skill level and intangibles to have a Tyus Jones-like career from start to finish.
29. Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans
Drafted: No. 8, 2022
Age: 20
Dyson Daniels struggled with his shot as a rookie, but there is still significant potential value tied to a 6'8", 200-pound guard who can handle, play-make and defend positions 1-3. He also won't turn 21 until March, near the end of his sophomore season.
The Pelicans can use Daniels to facilitate, get downhill and score in ball-screen situations or play-finish as a wing. Two-way versatility and an adaptable game should allow him to fit in and play with different groups for New Orleans, especially if he's able to make a jump as a shooter.
Though Daniels doesn't project as a high-level creator or scorer, the Pelicans could use a jack-of-all-trades and defensive specialist more. He should have an opportunity to earn more minutes and play an important role, even for this deep rotation.
28. Malaki Branham, San Antonio Spurs
Drafted: No. 20, 2022
Age: 20
After drafting a defensive ace last year in Jeremy Sochan, the San Antonio Spurs added an immediate scoring weapon at No. 20. Malaki Branham had one of the league's most efficient pull-ups and floaters as a rookie, helping him shoot 53.9 percent inside the arc and average 10.2 points in 23.5 minutes.
The lack of athleticism wasn't a problem, as he compensated with timing and tough shot-making versatility.
He needs more time to extend his range, but his college numbers, mid-range game and touch suggest he'll add a consistent three-point shot. No playmaking or defensive upside will just reduce Branham's margin for error.
27. Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets
Drafted: No. 20, 2023
Age: 18
Teams in the teens will wind up regretting passing on Cam Whitmore if the medical concerns turn out to be overblown. He'll stack up with some of the league's top athletes with a destructive combination of power and explosiveness.
Whitmore should play to his strengths during summer league and the regular season, focusing on getting out in transition, cutting off the ball, crashing the glass, spot-up shooting and making plays on defense. And despite questions over his creation, he still flashed impressive dribble moves into drives, plus the ability to initiate contact and convert after it.
The Rockets suddenly have a deep rotation, so the rookie figures to have some quiet stretches. And there is no question he'll have to improve his reads and vision off the dribble. But Whitmore is also still 18 years old, and at the least, he has the physical tools, athletic gifts and shooting potential to become a two-way starter in a spot-up role.
26. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
Drafted: No. 17, 2022
Age: 22
Tari Eason had a productive rookie year, earning minutes and baskets with two-way versatility and motor.
The additions of Dillon Brooks and Cam Whitmore raise questions about how much Eason can grow this year in Houston. But evaluating him as a prospect in a vacuum, there could be substantial value and upside tied to his ability to handle in transition, attack closeouts, make open threes, clean up inside and defend both forward spots.
He could still have a key role in Houston, providing needed energy and toughness to a lineup that suddenly has a handful of scoring weapons. The question is whether he'll have the right opportunity to build on his creation and shooting based on the amount of on-ball reps and shots he'll receive in Houston's new deep rotation.
25. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
Drafted: No. 18, 2023
Age: 22
Jaime Jaquez Jr. sold the Miami Heat on his versatility, feel and toughness, which had teams willing to ignore the concerns over his athletic limitations and three-point numbers.
Miami should be able to use him in different ways, including as a pick-and-roll ball-handler thanks to his physical driving and passing IQ. But he also operates as a post player and capable spot-up shooter, looking comfortable from NBA range (3-of-7) during his first summer league game.
Jaquez should ultimately find ways to separate by playing through contact and timing his moves and finishes.
He also plays with a sense of intensity, fearlessness and alertness, characteristics that play to his appeal as a two-way energizer who won't need to be dependent on scoring for value. Even with the Heat coming off a Finals appearance, Jaquez seems like a good bet to earn rookie minutes.
24. Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
Drafted: No. 19, 2023
Age: 20
Brandin Podziemski must adjust to a new role in Golden State after operating as Santa Clara's No. 1 option. But he possesses the right ancillary strengths to thrive as a Swiss army knife-type energizer for the Warriors' second unit.
Podziemski was known mostly for scoring in college, though his IQ and nose for the ball should immediately translate to playmaking and rebounding as a rookie.
The shot-making should be there as well with his deep range and soft floater touch.
It may take longer for Podziemski to figure out how to create separation and consistently defend. In the meantime, he should still serve as a useful reserve thanks to his shooting, facilitating instincts and hustle.
23. Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz
Drafted: No. 9, 2023
Age: 19
The first of Utah's three first-round picks, Taylor Hendricks raises the Jazz's defensive ceiling with his weak-side rim protection and switchability next to Walker Kessler.
He's missing the Salt Lake City summer league, and more missed time in Las Vegas could hurt his chances of seeing significant regular season minutes early. Hendricks could use the reps, as he remains limited off the dribble and shaky when forced to finish off his own creation.
However, Hendricks shot 39.4 percent from three at Central Florida and hammered down 36 dunks in 34 games. The ability to stretch the floor, finish off the ball and defend both forward spots makes for a valuable combination. And at 19 years old, flashes of pull-ups and post-ups suggest he does have more scoring upside for Utah to unlock.
22. Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks
Drafted: No. 12
Age: 19
Dereck Lively II got off to a slow start at Duke, and he'll need time before logging starting minutes for the Dallas Mavericks. But they drafted him with the idea that he can be their cornerstone rim protector capable of raising the team's defensive ceiling.
Size, length and instincts suggest his terrific finishing and shot-blocking rate can translate to the NBA. Lively's improvement in making reads and reactions highlighted his ability to learn and make adjustments.
The real upside kicks in if the shooting we saw in high school resurfaces. Lively generated significant buzz last month by surprising teams with his three-point stroke during workouts.
21. Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
Drafted: No. 13, 2023
Age: 19
Gradey Dick should provide the Toronto Raptors' 2023-24 rotation with plug-and-play shot-making.
It's worth questioning his on-ball upside as a creator or featured scorer, but 6'8" size, elite shooting accuracy/versatility, athletic finishing and IQ point to a high floor and easy fit.
His role with Toronto's summer-league team should ultimately be similar to the one he plays during the regular season. Dick's skill set is built for instant off-ball offense, though a strong pull-up game should serve him well in situations when he's forced to put the ball down for a quick dribble.
Opponents figure to target him on defense at first, but he has flashed the type of competitiveness and instincts to eventually hold his own and even offer some defensive playmaking.
20. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
Drafted: No. 16, 2023
Age: 19
Keyonte George drew strong reviews for his improved conditioning during draft workouts. And he looked noticeably slimmer during his summer-league debut in Salt Lake City.
Shot-making remains his money-making skill, but he could get to his spots quicker with less weight, raising his creation/scoring upside.
With Jordan Clarkson back and Ochai Agbaji poised for a jump, the Jazz will presumably experiment with George at point guard. And though his decision-making at Baylor was shaky, he delivered enough high-level passes for Utah to picture some untapped playmaking that just needs fine-tuning.
19. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
Drafted: No. 16, 2022
Age: 19
AJ Griffin made a case for a bigger role in 2023-24 after making 101 threes on 39.0 percent in just 19.5 minutes per game.
Sending John Collins to Utah could open up small-ball 4 minutes for the 222-pound forward who'd give Atlanta a different look with his floor-spacing shooting.
Griffin's lack of burst off the dribble does limit his scoring/playmaking upside and rim pressure, but he looks capable of emerging as one of the league's most competent, versatile shot-makers. He's also still 19, younger than some of 2023 one-and-done freshmen.
18. Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
Drafted: No. 7, 2023
Age: 18
The Washington Wizards put a lot of faith in Bilal Coulibaly, moving up to No. 7 overall to get him after resetting the roster with trades of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porziņģis and Chris Paul.
Coulibaly will have a desirable rookie role with plenty of minutes and the freedom to play through mistakes.
His athleticism is ahead of his skill level right now, as he relies heavily on transition and catching and finishing for scoring early. And he figures to flash exciting defensive potential as well with his physical tools, quickness and bounce for two-way playmaking
But he also shot 36.0 percent from three in LNB Pro A, looking comfortable and projectable as a spot-up shooter.
As the season went on, he started to deliver more flashes of self-creation. Watching to see if or how that carries over into summer league feels like one of the bigger storylines heading into Las Vegas.
17. Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta Hawks
Drafted: No. 15, 2023
Age: 19
It may be difficult for Kobe Bufkin to earn many minutes early behind Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. And it will be interesting to see how his landing spot in Atlanta affects his development and trajectory.
Situation aside, interest in Bufkin snowballed this season as scouts became sold on his improved scoring, craftiness, passing IQ and defensive quickness.
He flashed the skill versatility to run point or play off the ball, which will be important on this Hawks team, whether he's operating as the second unit's lead guard or alongside Young or Murray.
During summer league, however, Bufkin figures to have more opportunities to show his lead-guard potential, which came alive during the season when Jett Howard had to miss time.
16. Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
Drafted: No. 8, 2023
Age: 19
Jarace Walker has a real opportunity to start games this season as a rookie.
At 240 pounds, he's physically ready, though the Indiana Pacers will value his skill versatility more. The ability to hit threes, attack closeouts, use floater touch, finish strong, pass off the dribble and overwhelm defensively earned him a top-10 grade from NBA teams.
He'll play mostly a spot-up role early on for Indiana with the offense expected to run through Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. But his role in summer league may closely resemble the one he played at IMG before Houston, when he was more of a primary option who was even used as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.
15. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
Drafted: No. 13
Age: 19
With an offensive core built around Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson, the Detroit Pistons are calling on Jalen Duren to anchor their defense.
He's also just six weeks younger than Victor Wembanyama. Equipped with some of the most advantageous tools and athletic ability among NBA centers, Duren seems on the verge of developing into a premier pick-and-roll defender and rim protector.
Despite being one of the league's youngest players last year, he registered a 14.7 offensive rebounding percentage, which is a reflection on his unique frame, leaping ability and presence around the basket.
He could stand to improve his skill level and awareness. In the meantime, Duren will continue to deliver easy baskets and contest shots from the foul line to baseline.
14. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Drafted: No. 6, 2022
Age: 21
Strength, explosion and shot-making helped Bennedict Mathurin's scoring translate quickly.
His impressive 454 free-throw attempts highlighted his aggression and effectiveness at attacking and drawing contact.
The fact that he averaged 16.7 points per game on just 32.3 percent from three should be seen as a positive. Mathurin's career 38.3 percent three-point mark at Arizona and 82.8 free-throw mark as a rookie are both promising indicators for shooting.
Trading Chris Duarte should ultimately give Mathurin more on-ball reps and chances to expand his self-creation package and playmaking.
13. Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder
Drafted: No. 10
Age: 19
The Oklahoma City Thunder moved up two spots to select Cason Wallace despite already having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams.
Wallace figures to play a Marcus Smart-like role off the bench, adding value with his defensive pressure and toughness, along with some shot-making and passing. Wallace was ultimately one of the draft's most well-rounded players with his pull-up and floater touch, passing IQ, efficient finishing and defense.
Summer league will give him an opportunity to showcase creativity we didn't see as much at Kentucky, as we continue to learn that the school's guards often have more in their bags than they flashed as freshmen.
12. Anthony Black, Orlando Magic
Drafted: No. 6, 2023
Age: 19
Scouts loved Anthony Black's combination of size for a ball-handler, passing instincts and the defensive versatility to pressure point guards or stay attached to shooters.
As promising as Markelle Fultz's 2022-23 season was, the 6'6" Black still offers more upside at the position. And Orlando figures to experiment using the rookie on the ball during summer league.
Regardless, Black should be relatively interchangeable thanks to his cutting and ability to defend 2s and 3s. The challenge for Orlando will be incorporating another limited shooter into a rotation with Fultz, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs.
11. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Drafted: No. 3, 2022
Age: 20
Jabari Smith Jr. seems poised for a sophomore jump after averaging 15.8 points on 47.2 percent over his last 20 games.
At 19 years old without veterans to play off, Smith understandably struggled at points during his rookie year. But there was never any doubt about his shot-making. And now the addition of Fred VanVleet's gravity and Amen Thompson's playmaking should only lead to more quality looks in 2023-24.
He still has more to prove as a two-point scorer with some questions over his explosiveness and finishing. Regardless, there is still a believable trajectory to elite three-and-D forward for Smith to hit.
10. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers
Drafted: No. 7, 2022
Age: 20
Despite playing zero games at Kentucky before being drafted, Shaedon Sharpe was highly efficient as a rookie (47.2 percent FG). And now his usage figures to spike with Damian Lillard on the way out.
Regardless of who the Portland Trail Blazers receive in a trade, Sharpe figures to be a key member of the 2023-24 rotation and long-term rebuild. The combination of effortless leaping ability and shot-making instantly translated to off-ball scoring.
Even with Scoot Henderson running point, Sharpe should see a lot more on-ball reps in summer league. In Las Vegas, he figures to look more like the top option he was in AAU, where he showcased more self-creation, mostly into pull-up and step-back jumpers.
The extra usage, both in summer league and the regular season, should give Sharpe an opportunity to become a more functional ball-handler for three-level scoring and playmaking.
9. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Drafted: No. 4, 2022
Age: 22
Keegan Murray set a rookie record for three-point makes, started in the NBA playoffs and then showed up to the California Classic on Monday to drop 29 points in the Sacramento Kings' summer-league opener.
The arrow keeps pointing up. Between De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Murray has both the ideal role and shooting versatility for elite off-ball scoring.
He seems poised to look more threatening this season, handling in transition, attacking closeouts and converting touch shots and drives. Just based on what we saw Monday, Murray looks to have improved his body and explosiveness heading into his sophomore season.
8. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
Drafted: No. 5, 2023
Age: 20
The NBA will add another generational athlete in Ausar Thompson.
Except for his twin brother, Amen, nobody can top Ausar's combination of speed, bounce and flexibility, traits that create easy scoring opportunities at the rim. But he also averaged 6.1 assists per game at Overtime Elite, while spurts of streaky shot-making highlight improvable shooting consistency.
He'll have to adjust to a new role once the regular season starts, when he'll be sharing the floor with multiple ball-handlers in Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. But Thompson should have a good chance to experiment with his half-court creation in summer league.
7. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Drafted: No. 5, 2022
Age: 21
Jaden Ivey is expected to make at least one appearance in summer league despite having already proved himself at the NBA level by averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 assists per game.
The explosion, playmaking and shot-making carried over quickly from Purdue. He did an admirable job filling in for an injured Cade Cunningham, looking competent using his burst, handle, pull-up game and vision to balance scoring with setting the table.
This season, he'll want to focus on improving his efficiency, reads and finishes as a pick-and-roll ball-handler (.73 points per possession).
Given Ivey's impressive improvement as a shooter from his freshman to sophomore year in college, it wouldn't be surprising to see him raise his 34.8 three-point mark during his second NBA season.
6. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Draft pick: No. 2, 2023
Age: 20
The Charlotte Hornets passed on Scoot Henderson for Brandon Miller, who won the team over with an enticing mix of 6'9" size and shot-making that also creates an easier fit into its lineup.
He'll play more of a supporting, spot-up role as a rookie, drilling threes, stepping into pull-ups and waiting for the right chances to slash. In summer league, he should receive more chances to operate as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. He delivered some impressive live-dribble passes and defensive flashes at Alabama to highlight exciting long-term, two-way playmaking potential.
Miller had some trouble finishing off his own creation in college, but he'll have a good opportunity to build up his on-ball reps in summer league, an area he'll need to improve in to justify Charlotte's decision at No. 2 overall.
5. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
Draft pick: No. 4, 2023
Age: 20
Summer league represents the perfect opportunity for the Houston Rockets to experiment with Amen Thompson as a full-time point guard.
While the concerns over his shooting are valid, his value revolves around creating advantages and quality shots for teammates off his outrageous first step, ball-handling, quick-twitch movement and passing skill.
Even without a jumper, he'll still find ways to score in transition or by attacking and using elevation, hang time, touch and coordination in the lane.
His playmaking and defense should ultimately fit well alongside Jalen Green's self-creation and shot-making.
4. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Drafted: No. 12, 2022
Age: 22
While Chet Holmgren was deemed the big prize for Oklahoma City last June, the Thunder aced their draft by taking Jalen Williams.
He closed out the season putting up near star-caliber numbers with averages of 19.0 points, 5.3 boards, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 20 games. But unlike most rookie guards and wings, he was unusually efficient while producing solid-starter numbers, finishing the year with a 60.1 true shooting percentages and a low 12.3 turnover rate.
Though not the most creative or explosive, Williams stood out with his timely drives, strong finishes, smart passes and budding pull-up game. Scoring and playmaking versatility, decision-making and a knack for optimizing physical tools could propel Williams to stardom, even before Oklahoma City's No. 2 overall 2022 draft pick.
3. Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
Draft pick: No. 2, 2023
Age: 19
With the Damian Lillard era in Portland about to end, the Trail Blazers will hand the keys to Scoot Henderson. They may have even caught a break when the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller, which gave Portland the opportunity to draft Lillard's replacement and another potential All-Star point guard to build around.
Explosiveness and creation often translate at the position, and Henderson offers high levels of both with his ability to change directions, blow by, elevate above the rim and set up teammates.
Mid-range shot-making with the pull-up and floater should also fuel more scoring and optimism over his potential to improve from three.
2. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Drafted: No. 2, 2022
Age: 21
After missing all of last season with a foot injury, Chet Holmgren showed up to the Salt Lake City Summer League looking physically more buff than he was at age 20. That improved body is needed to maximize his effectiveness in rim protection, defending the post and finishing after contact.
But the perimeter skill and fluidity that we saw at Gonzaga popped as well. At 7'1", Holmgren possesses a unique combination of shooting range mixed with ball-handling and body control for attacking closeouts, finding space and finishing on the move.
He'll instantly operate as a stretch big and elite lob target while changing games on defense with his wingspan, instincts and mobility.
There is still a world where he winds up being the best prospect from the 2022 draft class. And the stronger frame suggests he's now better suited to take more hits and remain durable.
1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Draft pick: No. 1, 2023
Age: 19
Most prospects have had three months to rest and train for summer league. Victor Wembanyama will play in Las Vegas just weeks after leading the Metropolitans 92 to the LNB Pro A Finals in France.
The fact that he's playing speaks to his commitment and drive, intangibles on the scouting report that only enhanced the appeal of a 7'4" 19-year-old with three-point range, ball-handling skill, fluid shot-creation, elite finishing, quick passing processing and an 8'0" wingspan for rim protection.
The San Antonio Spurs should expect immediate production, albeit mixed with some inefficiency in 2023-24. But as long as he improves his frame and shooting consistency, Wembanyama's outrageous measurements, scoring versatility and defensive impact could fuel a trajectory that elevates the French phenom into a tier with the NBA's MVP candidates.
