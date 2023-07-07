Ranking the Top 30 Prospects at Las Vegas NBA Summer League

0 of 30

Las Vegas Summer League represents the first real NBA opportunity for rookies and a chance for sophomores to build momentum heading into their second seasons.

A handful of teams got off to earlier starts at the California Classic and Salt Lake City summer leagues first.

This year's field should be loaded with future All-Stars and quality starters from the past two draft classes.

Some of the bigger names and returning players may only make brief appearances, as teams begin to prioritize filling out the last few spots on their rosters. We ranked every prospect expected to participate based strictly on long-term potential.