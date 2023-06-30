Lakers Rumors: Taurean Prince Agrees to 1-Year, $4.5M Contract after Wolves Exit

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Veteran forward Taurean Prince is on the move this offseason after agreeing to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the contract details:

Prince had spent the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the team had declined to guarantee his $7.4 million contract for the 2023-24 season on June 29. The move to decline his contract earlier this offseason put the Timberwolves $15.6 million below the luxury tax.

Prince appeared in 54 games for Minnesota last season and averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes of action.

The No. 12 pick in the 2016 draft, Prince began his career with the Atlanta Hawks. He's also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was traded to the T'Wolves in August 2021.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 424 games with 222 starts in his seven years in the NBA and has career averages of 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Prince now joins a Lakers team looking to build off a tremendous postseason run that ended with the No. 7 seed reaching the Western Conference Finals. Signing Prince adds some frontcourt depth for the Lakers as well as another veteran locker room presence.