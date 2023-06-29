Ranking the Biggest Trade Targets After the 2023 NHL Draft

0 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks selected a player named Will Smith in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday. As he walked up to the stage and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme started blasting, the lack of free-agency chatter that is usually buzzing at that point in the draft felt more like the iconic last scene from the show.

I mean, we got nothing. Nothing!

Granted, a few big deals happened in the days leading up to the event, like Taylor Hall and Tyler Toffoli, but usually, we get some draft-night trades. It was the first draft since 2007 there were no trades made in the first round. Lame. Day 2 had a little more action with Josh Bailey getting traded (and then bought out) and Corey Perry being traded as an unrestricted free agent to Chicago, but the biggest candidates to be dealt stayed put.

Whatever the reason, some of the most enticing trade targets are still very much on the board as free agency approaches. With free agency being less than stellar, the trade market is where the real excitement is and we're here to break it down.