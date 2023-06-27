Tyler Toffoli Traded to Devils, Flames Receive Yegor Sharangovich, NHL Draft Pick

Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Tyler Toffoli is on the move.

The New Jersey Devils are acquiring Toffoli from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a 2023 third-round pick, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Sharangovich is slated to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

The Devils have numerous restricted and unrestricted free-agents to re-sign this summer, and Sharangovich is likely only one of a number of potential moves the franchise will make moving forward.

New Jersey's restricted free agents include Nathan Bastian, Jesper Boqvist, Michael Mcleod, Timo Meier and Kevin Bahl. The team's unrestricted free agents are Jonathan Bernier, Ryan Graves, Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar.

The Devils are projected to have $19 million in cap space this summer, according to CapFriendly, so adding some more talent around Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier seems likely following the acquisition of Toffoli.

Toffoli, who is entering the final year of his contract worth $4.25 million annually, spent the last season and a half in Calgary after coming over in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens. He is coming off the best season of his career in 2022-23, having tallied 34 goals and 39 assists for 73 points in 82 games.

The 31-year-old was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2010 draft and he spent seven and a half seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks during the 2019-20 campaign.

In 733 games across 11 seasons, Toffoli has notched 227 goals and 239 assists for 466 points. He helped the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2014 and could be a great asset for a young Devils team hoping to win a title in 2023-24.

In Sharangovich, the Flames are getting a 25-year-old center with plenty of upside.

The Devils selected the Belarusian in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and he had a solid three seasons in New Jersey, notching 53 goals and 53 assists for 106 points in 205 games.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Sharangovich notched 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 75 games.

With an extension likely following the trade, Sharangovich figures to be a key depth player for the Flames next season in a lineup that includes Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm.

While the Devils are looking to make the postseason in back-to-back years, the Flames are looking to bounce back from a highly disappointing 2022-23 campaign in which they missed the postseason for the second time in three seasons.