Jerry Jeudy: Russell Wilson 'Is a Soldier' and Has 'a Big Year Coming' for Broncos

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Heading into his second season with Russell Wilson at quarterback, Jerry Jeudy is optimistic about the Denver Broncos' offense.

Speaking to Ben Swanson of DenverBroncos.com, Jeudy praised Wilson for being "a soldier" who has the mentality to overcome any situation:

"Just his mentality. Russ is a soldier. So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know the type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome. In the situations like that, that don't put no fear into a man's heart. And I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead."

Wilson's first year in Denver was one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. He set career-lows in completion percentage (60.5), touchdown passes (16), QBR (36.7). He was also sacked 55 times, tied with Justin Fields for most in the league.

The Broncos finished last in the NFL in points per game (16.9). The front office took steps to help Wilson get back on track in 2023.

Sean Payton is taking over as head coach after Denver acquired his rights in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. The team spent big money in the offseason to sign Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers to boost the offensive line.

Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have the potential to be one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. Jeudy had his best season in 2022 with 972 yards and six touchdowns.

There is a terrific foundation in place to ease some of the pressure on Wilson going into 2023. He has a long history of high-level play and should be able to get back on track as long as Payton's system translates with a new team.

If the Broncos want to have any chance of competing for a playoff spot, they need Wilson to have a big year. Playing in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers is going to make things difficult.