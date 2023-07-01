NFL Veterans Who Could Find Themselves on the Roster Bubble in Training Camps

0 of 8

The NFL offseason is a time for optimism, as teams and fans alike are enamored with all of the shiny new pieces they added through trades, free agency and the draft. However, the NFL is also a business, and with limited 53-player regular-season rosters, the influx of new additions inevitably means that some players will lose their jobs.



Every offseason, we see proven veterans reach the cut pile, either due to a surplus of positional depth, a change in scheme fit, health concerns or for financial purposes. For these reasons, a few notable veterans may be entering 2023 training camps already on the roster bubble.



Here, you'll find eight players who could be fighting for their jobs in camp this year. We'll examine each player's individual situation and what they must accomplish in camp to stick with the final 53.



We're looking specifically at veterans who have been in the league for two or more seasons or who have appeared in at least 24 games.

