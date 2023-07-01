NFL Veterans Who Could Find Themselves on the Roster Bubble in Training Camps

NFL Veterans Who Could Find Themselves on the Roster Bubble in Training CampsJuly 1, 2023
The NFL offseason is a time for optimism, as teams and fans alike are enamored with all of the shiny new pieces they added through trades, free agency and the draft. However, the NFL is also a business, and with limited 53-player regular-season rosters, the influx of new additions inevitably means that some players will lose their jobs.
Every offseason, we see proven veterans reach the cut pile, either due to a surplus of positional depth, a change in scheme fit, health concerns or for financial purposes. For these reasons, a few notable veterans may be entering 2023 training camps already on the roster bubble.
Here, you'll find eight players who could be fighting for their jobs in camp this year. We'll examine each player's individual situation and what they must accomplish in camp to stick with the final 53.
We're looking specifically at veterans who have been in the league for two or more seasons or who have appeared in at least 24 games.
Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears
Just before the 2022 trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wideout Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick. That ended up being the 32nd pick—essentially a first-rounder without the fifth-year option—which represents a sizable investment.
If Claypool hadn't cost so much, there's a good chance that he'd already be off the team. He barely impacted the Bears offense last season, catching only 14 passes for 140 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games.
While Chicago may be inclined to keep Claypool because of its investment, his start to the 2023 offseason reportedly hasn't been good.
"I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated," ESPN's 1000's Marc Silverman said on Waddle & Silvy. "... All I can tell you is it isn't trending in a way that the Bears have wanted it to trend in this offseason."
With D.J. Moore, Robert Tonyan Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Tyler Scott joining the receiving corps this offseason—and Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet returning—Claypool isn't guaranteed to be one of Justin Fields' top targets.
Chicago is already out the draft pick it paid for Claypool, but it could save $3 million by releasing him. If the 24-year-old can't show that he's grasping Luke Getsy's offense and is willing to work hard to contribute, the Bears could cut their losses and cut him.
La'el Collins, OT, Cincinnati Bengals
When the Cincinnati Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, it created some uncertainty about the future of Jonah Williams. The 2019 first-round pick initially requested a trade but has since backed off that stance and is eager to compete at right tackle instead.
"There's a lot of technique to kind of unlearn and switch to the other side," Williams said, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "It's my job. I love it. I've got a great coach, great teammates. ... I'm going to crush it."
Williams' move to the right side, in turn, creates some uncertainty for 2022 free-agent addition La'el Collins. The 29-year-old has 86 career starts on his resume, including 15 for Cincinnati last year, but he wasn't an instant success for the Bengals. According to Pro Football Focus, Collins was responsible for eight penalties and five sacks allowed in 2022.
The other issue is that Collins suffered multiple torn ligaments in his left knee in late December.
To guarantee himself a roster spot, Collins will have to show that he's progressing well enough to see the field early in the season, if not by Week 1. He must also hope that Williams doesn't indeed "crush it" on the right side and that the Bengals will eventually want him back in the starting lineup.
If Collins is destined to be a depth player, the Bengals could opt to move on. Doing so would create $7.7 million in cap space.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire,RB , Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has shown some flashes since being a first-round pick in the 2020 draft. However, he's also struggled with health and consistency, had his fifth-year option declined and was supplanted by 2022 seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco for the starting job last season.
Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon were Kansas City's top running backs in Super Bowl LVII, while Edwards-Helaire was a healthy scratch.
Now, Edwards-Helaire knows that he'll be competing for playing time in 2023.
"I know what I have to do to get on the field and do the things I need to do this year," he said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.
The 24-year-old must show that he's back to 100 percent after battling a high-ankle sprain and missing seven games last year. He'll also have to show that he's clearly a better No. 3 option than La'Mical Perine or undrafted free agent Deneric Prince. If he can't do that, he could be out.
While cutting him would save only $865,726 off the 2023 cap—which isn't insignificant, as Kansas City has less than $1 million in cap space—it would free up a roster spot for a player more likely to be a part of the Chiefs' future than Edwards-Helaire.
KJ Hamler, WR, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy recently made a bold prediction about the team's receiving corps.
"Having everybody on the field at the same time, it's going to be big, because I know what we're capable of, and they know what we're capable of," Jeudy said, per Ben Swanson of the team's official website. "So having everybody on the same field is going to be a hard group of guys to stop."
The key, though, will be having everybody on the field. For fourth-year receiver KJ Hamler, that's been a problem. The 2020 second-round pick has played only 23 games in three seasons because of various injuries.
Last season, Hamler was sidelined by a hamstring injury, and he's currently dealing with a torn pectoral. He believes that he'll be cleared by training camp, but Hamler will have to prove that he can stay healthy to become a roster lock.
With Tim Patrick set to return from a torn ACL, the Broncos have receiver depth. Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Marquez Callaway—who followed Sean Payton over from the New Orleans Saints—could all see playing time, especially if Hamler cannot stay on the field.
The Broncos and Hamler agreed to a reworked contract on Friday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, adding some incentives to the deal and some protection if he again misses time. However, Hamler still may have to make it to Week 1 healthy to stay on the roster.
The current regime didn't draft Hamler. If he can't get and stay healthy, the Broncos could look to move on and save $1.6 million in cap space.
O.J. Howard, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
After trading standout tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders added veterans Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard to help replace him. That was before they landed Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the second round.
Maye, the top-ranked tight end and fifth-ranked overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final draft board, has the tools to be an immediate contributor to Josh McDaniels' offense.
"Tight end is typically a tough transition, but Mayer should be a weapon right away," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "A player with his size, strength and natural ball skills will find a way to be productive out of the gate."
If Mayer manages to claim the starting job in camp, one of the veteran additions could be out. Of the two, Howard is the most likely bubble candidate.
Were the Raiders to release Hooper, they could save $585,000 off of the 2023 cap but would also incur a $2.2 million dead-cap charge. Releasing Howard would save $641,250 off the cap while costing just $451,250 in dead money.
To secure a roster spot, Howard will have to prove he's one of the three best tight end options, ahead of players like the returning Jesper Horsted and undrafted rookie John Samuel Shenker, and perhaps show that he can contribute on special teams.
It's perhaps an unfamiliar position for the 2017 first-round pick, who has 56 career starts on his resume. After catching only 10 passes for 145 yards with the Houston Texans last season, however, Howard could be fighting just to stick in Las Vegas in the coming weeks.
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
For Atlanta Falcons running back/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson, it'll be all about cap dollars and roster depth in 2023.
Patterson has primarily been used as a running back over the last two seasons, but the Falcons are now loaded at the position. They have Tyler Allgeier, who was a 1,000-yard rusher as a rookie in 2022, Caleb Huntley, Patterson and rookie first-round pick Bijan Robinson.
Robinson is capable of playing the same runner/receiver role that Patterson currently occupies. Atlanta isn't exactly short on pass-catching talent either, with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller and Jonnu Smith on the roster. Simply put, touches could be hard for Patterson to come by on offense.
As such, the 32-year-old will have to show that he's still an electric threat on special teams, and he did have a kick-return touchdown in 2022. The problem is that the league's new fair-catch rule—any fair catch on a kickoff will result in the ball being placed at the 25-yard-line—could make it hard for him to provide adequate special teams value.
Because of the new rule, Patterson may have fewer chances to make things happen as a returner. If he doesn't shine in that role during training camp, the Falcons could release him and save $4.3 million in 2023 cap space.
Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns focused on revamping their receiving corps this offseason, which is likely to cost at least one returning wideout a job.
Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and 2022 third-round pick David Bell appear to be safe. Cooper and Peoples-Jones are starters, while the Browns reportedly remain high on Bell.
"Bell ...will make the 53-man roster," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote. "Kevin Stefanski loved him coming out of Purdue last season, and still sees the same tremendous potential in him as a slot receiver in the mold of Jarvis Landry."
However, the arrival of Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore and rookie Cedric Tillman could be problematic for 2021 third-round pick Anthony Schwartz.
The Auburn product is a speed specialist but has struggled to make a significant impact in his two seasons. Though he has appeared in 25 games, he's made only three starts and has 14 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown along with 10 carries for 96 yards and another score.
With Goodwin fully capable of filling the deep-threat role, Schwartz will be fighting for a roster spot. To make the team, he'll likely have to show significant growth as a receiver in camp and/or make himself invaluable as a gadget player (9.6 yards per carry average) in camp.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a third-round pick on running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. However, the 26-year-old has only shown glimpses of promise through his three seasons and has been a very small piece of the offensive game plan.
Despite appearing in 37 games, Vaughn has logged a mere 421 scrimmage yards on 91 combined rushes and receptions. This past season, he averaged only 3.1 yards per carry.
Vaughn will be battling for a roster spot, as 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White is expected to be the starter with free-agent addition Chase Edmonds serving in the No. 2 role. Undrafted rookie Sean Tucker—who racked up 3,804 scrimmage yards in three seasons at Syracuse—will have a shot to supplant Vaughn as the No. 3 back.
Releasing Vaughn, who is entering the final year of his contract, would save $1.2 million off the 2023 cap. For a franchise with only $2.4 million in cap space, that's significant.
For Vaughn, the path to making the roster is clear. He must develop some palpable chemistry with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, show that he can be a bigger part of the passing game (12 career receptions), and prove to be more explosive on the ground than he was last year.
If Vaughn can't do that, Tampa may opt for the added cap savings over another year of him as a part-time player.
