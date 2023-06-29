Bulls Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA rumor mill is having a tough time making sense of the Chicago Bulls.



Most of what you hear is about their desire to keep this club together, which largely echoes what's been emanating from the Windy City for a while now. It also follows suit with the huge checklist item they have already taken care of: Extending Nikola Vučević and keeping him out of free agency.



Where everything takes a sudden turn, though, is in the rumblings about the possible availability of perhaps the closest player Chicago has to a franchise face. If continuity and competitiveness are the aims, then shopping possibly the team's best player runs directly counter to that.



So, could those trade talks simply be smokescreens without any real substance? Or might the Bulls be more option to change than everyone keeps saying they are?



To answer those questions, we're rounding up the latest rumors and attempting to decipher what's real and what isn't.

