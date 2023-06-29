Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE Money in the Bank 2023June 29, 2023
WWE could deliver its biggest show of the year with Money in the Bank 2023, when the pay-per-view takes place at the O2 Arena in London.
The crowd will be hot for some of the biggest matches the company can deliver. With two Money in the Bank ladder matches as well as Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor plus The Bloodline Civil War, this event will have plenty to deliver.
In order to ensure the premium live event is memorable, good matches will not be enough. It needs moments.
The respective favorites in the women's and men's MITB ladder matches, Iyo Sky and LA Knight, could do more than just win; they may also commit to a major character change. Damian Priest might push The Judgment Day in a new direction, and Drew McIntyre could return in a big way.
These are the main names who could benefit from a big face or heel turn that would be the talk of Saturday night.
Face: LA Knight
LA Knight could be the most popular heel in WWE, judging by the roars from the crowd for him every week.
The company can only wait so long to commit to The Megastar as more than just the talkative heel, and Money in the Bank could be the perfect opportunity to do that.
Knight has already set himself at odds with Logan Paul, who will be the most hated heel in the men's ladder match. And if he can take down the YouTuber and capture the briefcase, fans will embrace him all the more on his way to a world title shot.
This is an inevitable move. Fans have embraced Knight almost to the level of a top name, and WWE won't fully commit to that potential until he is portrayed as a fan favorite.
Face: Damian Priest
The Judgment Day are one of the best stables in WWE, but the company has yet to fully commit to them. The whole group will be in attendance for Money in the Bank.
While Dominik Mysterio hopes to gain some prestige by defeating Cody Rhodes, and Finn Bálor targets Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Damian Priest will fight for the men's MITB briefcase.
Of the three men, The Archer of Infamy has the best chance of winning. If he does, this would separate him from The Prince, who has tried to stay the dominant male in The Judgment Day.
The stable will have a chance to shift once again, deciding if Bálor or Priest control the faction. It seems likely that the group would choose The Prince.
Priest is ready to branch out on his own and thrive. He is a future world champion but not while playing backup for Bálor and Dominik.
Heel: Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 39 where he nearly stole the show alongside Gunther and Sheamus.
It is hard to imagine the Scot will not appear in some form at the UK show, even if he is not currently booked.
McIntyre needs a change, though. He has lost steam in the last couple years, and he may need to embrace his dark side to challenge for world titles again.
After Seth Rollins overcomes Finn Bálor, the two-time WWE champion could be a phenomenal next man up. The pair were so good together at Money in the Bank in 2020 without a crowd due to the pandemic.
In front of a lively fanbase, they could have the best match at SummerSlam on August 5 while helping rebuild the aura of McIntyre as a title contender.
However, The Scottish Warrior needs to be a heel to seal that moment, and it would be great to turn him in front of a hot London crowd.
Face: Iyo Sky
Damage CTRL are falling apart. Bayley's crew were supposed to take over the women's division, but WWE booking never committed to them.
The best option at this point is to allow Iyo Sky to go off on her own while The Role Model finds new allies. In order to set the stage, the O2 Arena should be the place for The Genius of the Sky to walk out on the group.
According to BetOnline, Sky is the clear favorite to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. If she does, there is no way Bayley would take it gracefully.
Until Dakota Kai returns, Sky vs. Bayley is the perfect direction for the SmackDown women's division. The Genius of the Sky can build on this rivalry until she is ready to take on Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship.