Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE could deliver its biggest show of the year with Money in the Bank 2023, when the pay-per-view takes place at the O2 Arena in London.



The crowd will be hot for some of the biggest matches the company can deliver. With two Money in the Bank ladder matches as well as Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor plus The Bloodline Civil War, this event will have plenty to deliver.



In order to ensure the premium live event is memorable, good matches will not be enough. It needs moments.



The respective favorites in the women's and men's MITB ladder matches, Iyo Sky and LA Knight, could do more than just win; they may also commit to a major character change. Damian Priest might push The Judgment Day in a new direction, and Drew McIntyre could return in a big way.



These are the main names who could benefit from a big face or heel turn that would be the talk of Saturday night.

