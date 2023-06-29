2023 NHL Draft: The Top 13 Players Available on Day 2

3 of 13

Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images

If you're looking for the offensive-zone blueliner in this draft, it's currently Lukas Dragicevic.

In the defensive zone, Dragicevic is a one-man zone exit. He commands play from behind his own net and finds all outlets, whether it's a teammate along the boards or the stretch pass through the neutral zone. He is tranquil while under pressure from forecheckers, finding the right balance of not panicking with the puck while also moving possession before he's cornered.

In the offensive zone, is a distributor from the top of the zone but he also loves to play the role of the shooter. The Canadian activates from the blue line and beats goaltenders with an impressive dragging wrist shot, holding onto the puck before torquing it past the goaltender.

Despite having little talent around him, Dragicevic produced an outstanding 15 goals and 60 assists in 68 regular-season games. That's the highest points-per-game (1.10) by a draft-eligible WHL defenseman who has played at least 20 games since 2002. Better than standouts such as Bowen Byram, Morgan Rielly, and 2022 seventh-overall pick Kevin Korchinski.

Yet he is at the end of the first round on this list. In fact, some analysts have him outside the first round altogether.

For one, he is just not a good defensive player. Even if Dragicevic hits his upside, his NHL team is going to have to take its lumps in that regard. Still, plenty of offensive defensemen have gone in the first round of the NHL draft.

The biggest knock on him is his skating. Dragicevic is awkward on his feet. He lacks acceleration, he's okay at best on his edges, and he isn't the type who will be able to solemn through the neutral zone.

The counterpoint is that he's made it this far nonetheless. Dragicevic makes up for his clumsy skating with great compensatory decision-making and the ability to beat defenders with the rest of his body. Dragicevic evades defenders by telegraphing decoy intentions. He uses his knees, hips, shoulders, and head to sell one move before going to another.

Dragicevic's numbers indicate that he is very likely to make the NHL with reasonable upside as an impact player. While stats are only part of the equation, there is a risk of overthinking a scouting report. At the end of the first round, someone with palpable upside as a top-four offensive defenseman and power-play quarterback seems well worth the swing.

Dragicevic ranked 28th on the B/R Big Board.