Heat Rumors: Christian Wood on Miami's Radar Ahead of Potential Mavs Exit in FA

The Miami Heat are reportedly showing interest in forward Christian Wood ahead of the start of the free-agent negotiating period Friday.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Wood "continues to be mentioned by league personnel as someone on the Heat's radar."

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets last summer, but unless the Mavs are able to come to terms on a new contract with him in the coming days, Wood will hit unrestricted free agency.

This year's free-agent class isn't quite as deep as some in past years, but the 2023 market features several big names.

Perennial All-Stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving could change teams, while Fred VanVleet and Kyle Kuzma could be difference-makers in 2023-24 and beyond. Stars Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson have headlined a robust trade rumor mill following Bradley Beal's trade to the Phoenix Suns.

With high-profile teams like the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers expected to be active to fill out their rosters, we could see a number of veterans take a discount in search of a championship. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are also armed with significant cap space they can use to improve their youth-laden rosters—including No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio—so there should be a lot of action when free agency opens Friday.

