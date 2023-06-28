Packers' Jordan Love: Sitting Behind Aaron Rodgers for 3 Years Made Me 'More Hungry'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After riding the bench for the first three years of his NFL career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will finally get his shot as the starter this year.

Thanks to the departure of Aaron Rodgers, who is now with the New York Jets, Love said he's ready to take full advantage of the opportunity to show his skills.

"I feel more hungry than ever," Love told Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame in an exclusive interview. "Honestly, having that time to wait, the waiting just makes [me] more and more hungry for when you finally get out there."

The Packers selected Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, tabbing him as the heir-apparent to Rodgers. However, the legendary signal-caller went on to have back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 before a down year in 2022 precipitated his departure.

The time off the field gave Love a chance to develop without any pressure, which was the same formula Green Bay followed when it drafted Rodgers to sit behind Brett Favre. The 24-year-old said he had no problems remaining patient while he was on the bench because he knew he'd eventually be handed the reins.

"It's definitely what I've kind of been waiting for," Love said. "It's one of those things, and he [Rodgers] talked about it, too, everybody kind of knew it was going to happen. It was just a matter of when and what kind of happens with it, so it was just that waiting game. I was happy it's finally my time, and I'm grateful for that."

Love has a lot to live up to, as the Packers have a long line of legendary quarterbacks with Rodgers, Favre and all the way back to Bart Starr. He's reportedly already earned the confidence of his teammates and the organization.

Love and the Packers will open the 2023 campaign on the road against the NFC North-rival Chicago Bears on Sept. 10.