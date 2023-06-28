Veteran Free-Agent Contract Bears Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears can make one of the more intriguing free-agent pitches to the veterans left on the market ahead of training camp.

Chicago made roster improvements in the offseason to dig itself out of the NFC basement, but it still could use upgrades in certain spots.

No one is saying the Bears could go from worst to first in the NFC North yet, but if you look at the state of the division, it is possible if one or two dynamic pieces are added soon.

Of course, that leads Bears fans to dream about De'Andre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, who have been courted by many teams since they hit the free-agent market.

Chicago already acquired a No. 1 wide out in D.J. Moore this offseason, and the surprise addition of Hopkins would make the team even better on paper. The Bears could also look into adding depth behind Moore so that Justin Fields has ample options to work with in the passing game.

Cook would be a fascinating signing because he would stay within the division with the Bears, but the franchise would be taking a risk on an older running back when they are already set with the D'Onta Foreman-Khalil Herbert tandem.