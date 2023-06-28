Veteran Free-Agent Contract Bears Must Consider Before Training Camp

Veteran Free-Agent Contract Bears Must Consider Before Training CampJune 28, 2023
The Chicago Bears can make one of the more intriguing free-agent pitches to the veterans left on the market ahead of training camp.
Chicago made roster improvements in the offseason to dig itself out of the NFC basement, but it still could use upgrades in certain spots.
No one is saying the Bears could go from worst to first in the NFC North yet, but if you look at the state of the division, it is possible if one or two dynamic pieces are added soon.
Of course, that leads Bears fans to dream about De'Andre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, who have been courted by many teams since they hit the free-agent market.
Chicago already acquired a No. 1 wide out in D.J. Moore this offseason, and the surprise addition of Hopkins would make the team even better on paper. The Bears could also look into adding depth behind Moore so that Justin Fields has ample options to work with in the passing game.
Cook would be a fascinating signing because he would stay within the division with the Bears, but the franchise would be taking a risk on an older running back when they are already set with the D'Onta Foreman-Khalil Herbert tandem.
De'Andre Hopkins
The Bears have to at least get in contact with Hopkins' camp, if they have not already.
Hopkins is the best player on the free-agent market, and he would instantly make the Bears a more serious contender for a playoff spot in the NFC.
As wild as playoff talk sounds, it is a real possibility if the Bears take a huge step forward given the state of the conference.
The NFC South has no clear-cut favorite and only the division winner could make the postseason, and the bottom half of the NFC East and West do not look great.
The NFC North could be open as well. The Green Bay Packers could take a step back with Jordan Love at the helm, the Detroit Lions have to deal with expectations for the first time in a while and the Minnesota Vikings lost Cook and Adam Thielen in the offseason.
Hopkins and Moore would have to be okay with sharing the targets from Justin Fields, and if that is the case, the Bears could make it work for at least one year.
Chicago has to compete with teams like New England and Tennessee, who could offer Hopkins the clear-cut No. 1 spot on their depth charts right away, and that may be more intriguing to the player.
Kenny Golladay
Now time to go to the opposite end of the free-agent spectrum.
Kenny Golladay did nothing during his two years with the New York Giants, which is the primary reason he has not been picked up yet.
Golladay has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 with the Detroit Lions, but the Bears would not need him to be that player again.
Chicago would use Golladay as a depth piece behind Moore and Darnell Mooney.
Golladay is the ultimate low-risk, high-reward signing, and his experience playing in the NFC North could be valuable to the Bears.
Of course, there is always a chance the Giants version of Golladay shows up and he is cut midseason, but he may be worth the risk at a low cost.
James Robinson
James Robinson did not make it through a full summer with the New England Patriots.
That has to be a red flag for the Bears and anyone else who considers the former Jacksonville and New York Jets running back.
However, he is just 24 and brings something different to the backfield than Foreman and Herbert.
Robinson can be the Bears' primary option in passing situations. He caught 91 balls over his three NFL seasons with 6.8 yards per reception.
Robinson can still be productive in the right situation, but his issue is that he has been shuffled down the depth chart three times in the last year.
He did not fit in Doug Pederson's offense in Jacksonville once Travis Etienne came back, he failed to fit in with the Jets in the second half of 2022 and the Patriots were willing to cut him before training camp.
If the Robinson from the first two seasons of his career shows up, the Bears can land a steal on the free-agent market and one more weapon for Fields to work with in the passing game.