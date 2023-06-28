Veteran Free-Agent Contract 49ers Must Consider Before Training Camp

Veteran Free-Agent Contract 49ers Must Consider Before Training CampJune 28, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers can spend the next few weeks looking at potential depth pieces on the free-agent market.
The 49ers roster seems set, but Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch should explore possible veteran contracts in case some of their projected players on the 53-man roster fail to live up to expectations.
San Francisco could look into signing one more veteran offensive lineman to bolster the depth there. The 49ers may not look directly at a right tackle, as they look to replace Mike McGlinchey, but they could add some help on the interior for Brock Purdy.
Defensively, the 49ers have some solid young pieces in the pass rush to partner Nick Bosa, but an additional body may not hurt.
The 49ers are most likely not in the running for De'Andre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, the two biggest free agents right now, but they could still find an effective signing or two.
Trai Turner
Trai Turner is looking for his fourth team in four seasons.
The 30-year-old right guard started 12 games in 2022 for the Washington Commanders. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers in the previous two campaigns.
Turner could come to San Francisco on a cheap one-year deal to bolster the interior depth and help with the development of the inexperienced offensive linemen.
San Francisco's biggest question mark comes at right tackle, where Colton McKivitz is slated to start in McGlinchey's old spot.
There are no notable offensive tackles left on the free-agent market, so the 49ers could sign Turner to help McKivitz and Spencer Burford deal with playing on the right side.
Turner played mostly on the right with the Carolina Panthers, Chargers, Steelers and Commanders.
He could provide some valuable depth on the right side, and if everything goes well on his end, he might fight for a starting spot at right guard.
The only downside would be picking up Shanahan's offensive scheme in such a short time, which is the advantage Burford and McKivitz have over any potential newcomers.
Melvin Ingram
The 49ers are relying on Drake Jackson, Kerry Hyder and Clelin Ferrell to provide sack production opposite Bosa on the defensive line.
But there is always the fear that Jackson does not develop in 2023, and that Hyder and Ferrell produce backup-like numbers.
That would leave a huge hole on the defensive line that opponents could attack over an 18-game season.
Melvin Ingram is coming off a six-sack season with the Miami Dolphins. That was his highest sack total since 2019 with the Chargers.
Ingram can still be productive at this point in his career, and he might be a good insurance option for the 49ers to have alongside Bosa and new defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.
The 49ers can also plug into their connections in Miami to get a strong scouting report on Ingram and if he would fit their defensive style.
There are not many veteran pass-rushers still on the market who had over five sacks in 2022, so it's at least worth talking about.
Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue is the player to go after if the 49ers want to make a big splash.
The defensive end is coming off a 9.5-sack season with the Indianapolis Colts, and at 28, he is much younger than Ingram and most of the other veteran pass-rushers still on the market.
Ngakoue would probably command a starting role from the jump, which is where he differs from Ingram, Jadeveon Clowney and others who may fill in as depth pieces.
A potential Ngakoue signing would signal that the 49ers are not content with Jackson and the rest of their edge depth behind Bosa.
Ngakoue is an attractive option because he has 19.5 sacks in his last two seasons, and a potential combination with him and Bosa could be dominant.
The 49ers saw firsthand what the Philadelphia Eagles did with a loaded defensive line in 2022, and they could try to replicate that with Ngakoue, Bosa and Hargrave leading the unit with plenty of younger depth players behind them.