Veteran Free-Agent Contract 49ers Must Consider Before Training Camp

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers can spend the next few weeks looking at potential depth pieces on the free-agent market.

The 49ers roster seems set, but Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch should explore possible veteran contracts in case some of their projected players on the 53-man roster fail to live up to expectations.

San Francisco could look into signing one more veteran offensive lineman to bolster the depth there. The 49ers may not look directly at a right tackle, as they look to replace Mike McGlinchey, but they could add some help on the interior for Brock Purdy.

Defensively, the 49ers have some solid young pieces in the pass rush to partner Nick Bosa, but an additional body may not hurt.

The 49ers are most likely not in the running for De'Andre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, the two biggest free agents right now, but they could still find an effective signing or two.