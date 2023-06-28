Guardians Manager Terry Francona Out vs. Royals for Precautionary Medical Testing

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians will not have manager Terry Francona for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com reported he will not manage because he "didn't feel well pregame and he opted to receive additional testing from stadium personnel out of extreme caution due to his medical history."

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale took over temporary managing duties for the team for Wednesday's American League Central matchup.

ESPN detailed some of Francona's past health concerns in February and noted he suffered from gastrointestinal problems and blood-clotting issues in 2020. He also underwent surgeries on his hip and toe—forcing him to step away from the team in 2021—and has a rod in his left foot.

"Everybody says, 'Do you have perspective?'" he told reporters in February. "I hate when we lose. I really enjoy when we win. But I love doing what we do, but I always have. I've always enjoyed it.

"If I wasn't in baseball, all I'd be doing was wishing I was in baseball."

The 64-year-old previously managed the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox and notably won two World Series with the latter. He has been with Cleveland since the start of the 2013 campaign.

Cleveland has made six playoff appearances during Francona's tenure and reached the World Series in 2016.

It is 37-40 this season and just 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.

Tuesday's contest was the first of a six-game road trip that will see the Guardians face the Royals and Chicago Cubs.