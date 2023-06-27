NLI Program Will Allow Athletes to Back Out of Commitments Under New Guidelines

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Student-athletes will now have more freedom to be released from their signed letter of intent based on new rules issued by the Collegiate Commissioners Association.

The CCA announced Tuesday that student-athletes will be granted a release from their letter of intent without a penalty if the school with whom they signed changes head coaches. They can also transfer without penalty if they leave the school after one academic semester or quarter.

