    NLI Program Will Allow Athletes to Back Out of Commitments Under New Guidelines

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2023

    ATHENS, GA - APRIL 15: A bag of footballs during the G-Day Red and Black Spring Game on April 15, 2023, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Student-athletes will now have more freedom to be released from their signed letter of intent based on new rules issued by the Collegiate Commissioners Association.

    The CCA announced Tuesday that student-athletes will be granted a release from their letter of intent without a penalty if the school with whom they signed changes head coaches. They can also transfer without penalty if they leave the school after one academic semester or quarter.

    Steve Berkowitz @ByBerkowitz

    National Letter of Intent program announces changes that will allow athletes to change schools without penalty in certain circumstances, beginning with upcoming signing year. <a href="https://t.co/yFA0wKlMZA">pic.twitter.com/yFA0wKlMZA</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

