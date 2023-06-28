The Next Josh Jacobs? Pinpointing Fantasy Football's Potential 2023 League Winners

0 of 6

Last year, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs exploded for a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards. He scored 12 rushing touchdowns.

The 25-year-old added 53 receptions for 400 yards and finished third in points-per-reception fantasy points among running backs, trailing only Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers.

That was fine in and of itself. Great, even. But what really blew the doors off was the fact that Jacobs posted that season after being selected late in the fourth round on average.

Getting value in fantasy football is how leagues are won, and getting that kind of value at running back wins them.

Now, it's not especially easy to pluck top-five fantasy RBs out of the area of the draft that some have deemed "the RB Dead Zone." If it was, everyone would do it.

However, for fantasy managers who want an elite tight end or quarterback or those who prefer to bang away at wide receiver early (a strategy growing in popularity in recent years), it can be absolutely critical to find value at running back in the middle rounds.

As it happens, there are a handful of candidates this year with the potential to offer that kind of value and be the sort of fantasy option Jacobs was in 2022: a league-winner.