Veteran Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Consider Before Training Camp

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have largely sat out free agency this offseason, but there's still time for them to get involved before training camp kicks off.

Thanks to a tight financial situation and the uncertainty over the Aaron Rodgers situation, they weren't really in a position to spend this offseason. The external additions through free agency were sparse.

However, signing free agents at this time of year is a much different proposition. For one, prices tend to be down. By now, free agents are mostly just hoping to land with a team. Then there's the fact that signings no longer count toward the compensatory formula.

Green Bay is a team with a few holes left on the roster even after the draft and the bulk of free agency.

Here are three players the Packers should be considering as training camp additions.