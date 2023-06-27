Kyle Lowry Rumors: Heat to Consider Waiving PG If Unable to Find Trade in Free Agency

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat will reportedly consider using the stretch provision on guard Kyle Lowry if they are unable to use his $29.7 million salary as part of a larger trade.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Heat have had internal discussions on the potential move but have not made a formal decision. If Miami used the stretch provision, Lowry would count for $9.9 million against the cap each of the next three seasons.

Lowry, 37, has been a bit of a disappointment since joining the Heat via sign-and-trade in 2021. He experienced a marked decline in play from his All-Star heights in Toronto and averaged just 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.

For a player making nearly $30 million in the modern NBA economy, it's fair to see why the Heat would have some buyer's remorse.

Lowry's cap hold could be an asset if Miami finds a blockbuster trade worth making this summer. The Heat have been oft-mentioned as a potential suitor for Damian Lillard—including by the All-Star guard himself—but the Portland Trail Blazer seem committed to keeping Lillard for now.

Miami could also be a potential home for Pascal Siakam if Toronto decides to embark on a rebuild. Howard Beck of GQ reported the Los Angeles Clippers plan to keep Paul George after briefly exploring the market for the All-Star swingman.

Lowry would have no shortage of contenders lining up to sign him despite his decline in play. While he's more of a role player than a building block at this point in his career, a contender would gladly pay him one of the two midlevel exceptions to come in and provide stability to their point guard position.