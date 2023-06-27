NFL Rumors: Raiders 'Pretty Hopeful' Josh Jacobs Reports to Camp amid Contract Talks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs has yet to sign his one-year franchise tender as he hopes to secure a long-term contract, but the Las Vegas Raiders don't seem too concerned that his holdout will carry over to training camp.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter Tuesday morning that the Raiders are "pretty hopeful" the 25-year-old running back will report to camp when it opens later this summer:

"I have not sensed a lot of momentum for a deal coming down the pipe right now. Jacobs recently tweeted 'bad business,' which is not a good sign that things are going all that well. Certainly a $10.1 million tag would be available to him. I'm told the Raiders are pretty hopeful that he would show up to camp even if they don't get a long-term deal done but they have to negotiate in earnest leading up to that deadline."

The deadline for players who received the franchise tag to sign a long-term extension is July 17.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addressed Jacobs' absence from mandatory minicamp last week:

"The deadline [for a long-term deal] is not until July. I respect everything about that process. This is not the first time that's happened in terms of me being a part of that. Like I said, I stand by what I said before—love the kid, love the player, love the person. Look forward to when I see him."

Jacobs was one of three running backs who received the franchise tag from their teams in March.

Tony Pollard officially signed his one-year tender with the Dallas Cowboys on March 23. Jacobs and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants have not given any indication at this point they will sign the deal that would guarantee them $10.1 million in 2023.

As the debate over running-back value continues, players are speaking out about feeling disrespected.

Melvin Gordon III, who is currently a free agent, said last week on The Jim Rome Show (h/t USA Today's Scooby Axson) running back is "literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now."

Jacobs has engaged in the discussion on social media, tweeting on June 10 they "gotta do it for the ones after us" in reference to making sure running backs are able to get fairly compensated for their work.

The 2023 franchise tag value for running backs was the second-lowest of any position in the NFL, ahead of only kicker/punter ($5.4 million).

Jacobs is coming off the best season of his career in 2022. He was named to the All-Pro first team after leading the NFL in touches (393), yards from scrimmage (2,053) and rushing yards (1,653).