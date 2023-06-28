Ranking the Best NFL Duos of the Last Decade

0 of 7

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The most frustrating part of game-planning in the NFL must be the inability to put obvious knowledge into reality.

When preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs over the last half-decade, the challenge is clear: Slow down Patrick Mahomes and cover Travis Kelce. There is nothing simple about executing that task, though.

The same certainly applied to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who shared the field with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like Mahomes and Kelce, they turned their superstar partnership into two Super Bowl victories in the same span.

You know what's coming. But you can hardly stop it.

While the list is subjective, we focused on pairings that spent at least five seasons together (since 2013) both as key contributors.