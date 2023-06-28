Ranking the Best NFL Duos of the Last Decade

Ranking the Best NFL Duos of the Last DecadeJune 28, 2023
The most frustrating part of game-planning in the NFL must be the inability to put obvious knowledge into reality.
When preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs over the last half-decade, the challenge is clear: Slow down Patrick Mahomes and cover Travis Kelce. There is nothing simple about executing that task, though.
The same certainly applied to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who shared the field with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like Mahomes and Kelce, they turned their superstar partnership into two Super Bowl victories in the same span.
You know what's coming. But you can hardly stop it.
While the list is subjective, we focused on pairings that spent at least five seasons together (since 2013) both as key contributors.
7. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones
If only the Atlanta Falcons had finished off that Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. That would give Matt Ryan and Julio Jones a heckuva cherry on top.
Even without the title, they had a prolific run together in 10 years with the Falcons.
In our criteria, eight of the seasons apply. The bookends aren't so great, but those six in the middle are awfully impressive. Jones finished each season with at least 1,394 receiving yards, making the Pro Bowl six times and securing AP All-Pro recognition in five years.
Ryan enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2016, winning MVP and Offensive Player of the Year while helping the Falcons win the NFC. He also headed to the Pro Bowl in 2014.
6. Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas
With a nod to cornerback Richard Sherman, the Seattle Seahawks boasted a pair of dominant safeties in the mid-2010s.
Kam Chancellor packed an intimidating punch, racking up 386 tackles during the 2013-17 seasons. Within that stretch, he landed two second-team AP All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl three times. He personified the secondary's "Legion of Boom" nickname.
Next to him, Earl Thomas displayed elite ball-hawking skills as he roamed the secondary. While collecting 402 tackles, he notched 15 interceptions and totaled 40 pass defenses.
In that half-decade, the Seahawks won a Super Bowl, appeared in another and took home three NFC West titles.
5. Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown
The first of two tandems from the Pittsburgh Steelers features a couple of fascinating careers.
Off the field, the story isn't so satisfying. Le'Veon Bell refused to play in 2018 because of a contract dispute and never returned to the team. Antonio Brown's string of serious off-field concerns led to a trade following the 2018 season, and his career unraveled from there.
On the field, though, they excelled.
Bell emerged as one of the NFL's most productive backs and showcased a stellar mix of vision and patience. He amassed 7,996 scrimmage yards and earned three AP All-Pro honors in five seasons with Pittsburgh.
Brown simultaneously enjoyed the prime of his career. During their five shared years, AB averaged a truly absurd 116.4 catches for 1,569.6 yards and 10.4 touchdowns. He tallied All-Pro recognition in each season and top-three finishes in Offensive Player of the Year voting three times.
4. Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt
Another pass-rushing duo that merited strong consideration is Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen of the Minnesota Vikings, but they cannot match the accolades of Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt.
Heyward, who joined the Steelers in 2011, has played alongside Watt since 2017. And it's been an incredible run.
Because he's an interior player, Heyward might not be as recognizable. However, opponents have long feared the lineman with 396 tackles, 53.5 sacks and four AP All-Pro honors in the last six seasons.
Watt plays a splashier position and has a familiar name because of his brother, J.J. Watt. But the younger Watt is a superstar on his own. The edge-rusher has generated 333 tackles with 77.5 sacks, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 with two more top-three finishes and landing All-Pro status three times.
Pass-rushers don't get as much attention as skill-position players on offense, but Heyward and Watt remain a stellar duo.
3. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams
Early in Davante Adams' career, you likely wouldn't have guessed he would develop into this player.
Aaron Rodgers certainly didn't complain about it, though.
Once the wideout overcame his drop issues, the Green Bay Packers had a superstar. Adams shined with his footwork and catch radius, spending six of his eight seasons in Green Bay as a priority target. During that time, he averaged 96.8 receptions for 1,198.7 yards and 11.5 scores.
As for Rodgers, well, all he managed was three league MVPs and five NFC North titles. He threw a mind-numbing 261 touchdowns compared to 41 interceptions from 2014-21.
Yes, the Packers didn't win a Super Bowl. Yes, that leaves an unsatisfying feeling about this partnership. But it does not diminish the connection between Rodgers and Adams.
2. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Really, you could add Tyreek Hill to this conversation with no argument from me. Hill spent six seasons alongside Travis Kelce, while Mahomes and Kelce have shared leading roles for five years.
But that second Super Bowl has to count for something extra.
Mahomes has already earned two league MVP honors and made an AP All-Pro team in three of those campaigns. During his 80 career starts, the Chiefs are a ridiculous 64-16 in the regular season and have advanced at least to the AFC Championship in all five playoff runs.
As if that's not enough, Kelce has five straight years with no less than 92 receptions or 1,125 yards. He landed All-Pro recognition in each season, including a trio of first-team honors.
Kansas City's dynasty is largely a credit to Mahomes and Kelce.
1. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
From a per-season statistical perspective, Mahomes and Kelce are safely above Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
Longevity and success—for now, and within an arbitrary 10-year period—lean toward the retired stars. (Is that a sufficient asterisk? You understand the point, my esteemed NFL-watching friend.)
Nevertheless!
Brady is the most decorated quarterback in NFL history. During the eight seasons with Gronk from 2013-18 and 2020-21, he won an MVP in 2017 and added four runner-up finishes. New England hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2014, 2016 and 2018, and Tampa did in 2020.
Gronkowski stood as Brady's favorite target, eclipsing the 1,000-yard barrier in three seasons with All-Pro honors in each of those years. Among his many highlights, he caught touchdowns in two Super Bowl wins.
The story of the NFL in the 2010s cannot be told without prominently featuring Brady and Gronk.