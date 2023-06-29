Overlooked Rookies from 2023 NFL Draft to Watch in Training Camp

0 of 7

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In just a few weeks, the 2023 NFL draft class will experience the most intense stretch of practices in their careers when they suit up for their first pro training camp.

Minicamps and OTAs are important, but training camp is their first real chance to earn a spot on the depth chart or even prove their worth as a starter. It's no longer just about learning the playbook; it's about earning reps and setting up for a successful debut season.

Some players have already been grabbing headlines and are fresh in the minds of fans. First-round picks and those who play the traditional fantasy football positions (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends) are easy to remember.

However, several key members of the class who were drafted outside the first round and play defense or along the offensive line will be interesting to track in training camp.



Here's a look at seven players to keep an eye on because they either have boom-or-bust potential early on, could be surprise impact players or have a shot at fulfilling an important role.