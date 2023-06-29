Overlooked Rookies from 2023 NFL Draft to Watch in Training CampJune 29, 2023
Overlooked Rookies from 2023 NFL Draft to Watch in Training Camp
In just a few weeks, the 2023 NFL draft class will experience the most intense stretch of practices in their careers when they suit up for their first pro training camp.
Minicamps and OTAs are important, but training camp is their first real chance to earn a spot on the depth chart or even prove their worth as a starter. It's no longer just about learning the playbook; it's about earning reps and setting up for a successful debut season.
Some players have already been grabbing headlines and are fresh in the minds of fans. First-round picks and those who play the traditional fantasy football positions (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends) are easy to remember.
However, several key members of the class who were drafted outside the first round and play defense or along the offensive line will be interesting to track in training camp.
Here's a look at seven players to keep an eye on because they either have boom-or-bust potential early on, could be surprise impact players or have a shot at fulfilling an important role.
S Jordan Battle, Cincinnati Bengals
Jordan Battle's failure to come off the board until the late third round (95th overall) might be a great example of teams overthinking things.
After all, Battle was a three-year starter for a Nick Saban-coached team who played snaps in the slot, in the box and deep alignments. Typically, players don't start multiple years for Saban unless they are strong communicators, great athletes and good overall players.
That sentiment certainly came across to fellow safety Nick Scott, who was impressed by Battle's understanding of the game at OTAs. He had rave reviews for his new teammate, per Geoff Hobson of the team website:
"J.B. is going to be fine. He's going to be a guy that can contribute right away. It's pretty evident he's there mentally. He understands concepts and everything like that and he's physical enough… I can't stress enough how good of an understanding he has of the things going on."
Yet, Battle was overshadowed by fellow safety Brian Branch in this year's class and passed over for several other safeties.
The Bengals brought in Scott as part of the effort to replace both Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III. Daxton Hill figures to take over one of those spots, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Battle take over the other, especially with Scott still recovering from a shoulder injury from last season.
DT Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers
Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. are getting all the attention among the Pittsburgh Steelers' draft class, but the potential impact of Keeanu Benton shouldn't be overlooked.
Jones was the first-round pick and Porter Jr. is the son of a Steelers legend, but Benton has the potential to make the biggest impact in the first year.
Benton has a clear path to becoming a starter. Wisconsin was a base 3-4 team, much like the Steelers, and he split his reps with the Badgers lining up in the A-gap and B-gap, meaning he will be able to play in either even or odd fronts.
At 6'4", 309 pounds with 33 7/8" arms, he has the size and length to play 3-technique as well as the role of run-stuffing nose tackle.
It's likely going to take time for his pass-rushing to translate to the NFL, but he brought some of that to the table with the Badgers. He combined for seven sacks in his final two seasons.
The Steelers have Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward as their established veterans. DeMarvin Leal should be ready to be a bigger contributor, but Benton could clinch the nose tackle spot and force Leal to be a rotational player once the pads come on.
LB/S Marte Mapu, New England Patriots
Bill Belichick has never been afraid to take a shot on small-school prospects. He took Cole Strange from UT-Chattanooga in the first round last offseason and used a second-rounder on Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne in 2020.
Both were starters last season and the Patriots will hope that Sacramento State's Marte Mapu will be the next small-school star to become a contributor.
The 6'3", 216-pound defender was a jack-of-all-trades for the Hornets. He lined up in the slot and played in the box as a safety/linebacker hybrid. His versatility is already standing out to teammates in offseason activities.
"He runs like a free safety, but he stands like a linebacker or an edge player. He can play on all three levels," edge-rusher Matthew Judon said of Mapu, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.
Reiss actually named Mapu the surprise offseason standout despite his practicing in a non-contact jersey because he is recovering from a torn right pectoral muscle suffered in February.
If he can get healthy and continue to impress in camp, he could be on the field sooner than you would think for a third-rounder.
LB Drew Sanders, Denver Broncos
For all the faults of the Denver Broncos offense last season, the defense was still solid. The unit finished seventh in yardage allowed and has the pieces in place to be a top-10 unit.
Third-round pick Drew Sanders could be a key cog.
The linebacker from Arkansas was a versatile defender in college. At Alabama, he took snaps coming off the edge before transferring to Arkansas and playing more off-ball linebacker. He still wound up with 9.5 sacks in his final season with the Razorbacks.
Sanders showed off great athleticism for an off-ball linebacker in his predraft testing, scoring an 8.97 relative athletic score boosted by a 1.61 10-yard split on his 4.66 40-yard dash.
Veteran linebacker Josey Jewell testified to the athleticism and versatility of his rookie teammate.
"He's got a unique set of skills," Jewell said of Sanders, per Chad Jensen of Sports Illustrated. "He's a guy that can also go on the outside. I saw some college stuff that he was an OLB back in the day, so good versatility for him."
This is a defense with talent in the secondary and a deep lineup of pass-rushers. It needs a playmaker in the middle, and Sanders could be that guy if he stands out in camp.
CB Eric Scott Jr., Dallas Cowboys
Every now and then, a Day 3 pick winds up coming out of nowhere to contribute at a valuable position. Braxton Jones emerging as the Chicago Bears starting left tackle last season is a great example.
Eric Scott Jr. isn't likely to crack the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys, but he earned the attention of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with the way he stepped up in OTAs.
Trevon Diggs was not at every voluntary workout and Nahshon Wright is working through a knee injury, so Scott got the opportunity to work with the first-team defense. Quinn has been impressed with his competitiveness.
In a quote obtained by Todd Archer of ESPN, Quinn talked about the attitude and mindset he's looking for from rookies who are willing to step into the lineup and perform, noting that he's "seen that from Eric so far."
Scott was mostly an afterthought in a deep class of cornerbacks. The Southern Mississippi product only had five picks in three years, but he also only allowed 18 receptions on 306 coverage snaps, per PFF.
The Cowboys have a strong starting cornerback room with Diggs and Stephon Gilmore at the top. Scott has a lot of work to do, but it will be interesting to see if he can climb the depth chart after standing out early.
OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Buffalo Bills
An offensive line is only as good as its weakest link. So with the Buffalo Bills looking to contend for a Super Bowl, a lot of eyes are going to be on the battle for the starting right guard position.
Four of the five spots on the Bills offensive line are likely solidified, but the departure of Rodger Saffold this offseason pits Ryan Bates against second-round pick O'Cyrus Torrence to claim the fifth spot.
It makes O'Torrence one of the more intriguing rookies to watch in training camp because it will tell us a lot about where he is in his development.
Bates is an experienced player who gave up just one sack while playing 945 snaps, per PFF. However, he leaves a lot to be desired as a run-blocker. He still managed to rank 41st among all guards despite good pass protection.
O'Torrence is a bulldozer in the run game and should be a massive improvement in that area. If he beats out Bates, it's because his pass protection is good enough that the Bills feel comfortable he won't be an Achilles heel.
It's a sneaky important development to track for one of the league's best teams.
OG Tyler Steen, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC, in part, because they have one of the best offensive lines in football. They head into the 2023 season with four of the five starters on that line coming back and an intriguing competition for the final spot.
Cam Jurgens is the favorite. The former center was drafted last season as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce but will have to wait to take over his role for one more season.
But don't count out Tyler Steen of forcing Jurgens to wait another year before entering the starting lineup.
Jurgens exclusively played center in his time at Nebraska. Since he's 6'3", 303 pounds, it's the natural position for him and his smaller frame. He deserves the benefit of the doubt, but pairing him with Kelce (6'3", 295 lbs) leaves them small on the interior.
Steen (6'6", 321 lbs) played left tackle at Alabama, but his arm length (32 3/4") isn't ideal to play there in the league. As a guard, he's an elite athlete with adequate length and a 9.94 relative athletic score.
The position is one of the few questions the Eagles offense has going into training camp. Steen pushing Jurgens for the spot would signal a healthy competition and another elite Eagles offensive line.