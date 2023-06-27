Ranking the 5 Most Overpaid NBA Rosters Right Now

0 of 5

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Even though the 2023 NBA free-agency period has yet to begin, some teams are already in financial trouble.

Of the 30 NBA franchises, 13 are already over the $136 million projected salary-cap line, with six crossing the $165 million luxury-tax line before free agency even kicks off.

The addition of a second tax apron in the new CBA has been implemented to try to discourage lavish spending. While the Phoenix Suns don't seem to care, we've already seen two big financial moves with the Golden State Warriors flipping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul and his expiring contract, and the Atlanta Hawks giving John Collins to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

While paying for a championship roster is one thing (something the Denver Nuggets did), other franchises are facing financial trouble for teams that missed the playoffs altogether or failed to get out of the first round.

These are the teams that could use some reshuffling heading into free agency, either by dumping salary on a franchise with cap space or at least moving long-term contracts for an expiring deal.

While these aren't necessarily the most expensive rosters in the NBA, they are they most overpaid given the amount of talent and level of success reached this past season.

Note: Team salary numbers and estimated luxury-tax bills via Spotrac.com.