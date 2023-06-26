College World Series 2023: Final Predictions for LSU vs. Florida Game 3

1 of 3

Skenes' Game 3 availability dominated the conversation in Omaha well before Game 2 ended because of Florida's blowout.

LSU's right-handed ace was not available for Games 1 or 2 because of his Thursday outing against Wake Forest.

The Tigers have the option of giving the ball to Skenes on three days rest, but that has not been finalized yet.

LSU manager Jay Johnson told reporters on Sunday that the staff's process to determine its available pitchers will not happen until Monday, per The Advocate's Leah Vann.

"As I talked about last time, we do a process to figure that out which doesn't take place until day of the game. I mean, you're going on game 8 in 10 days so we have to be mindful of all that," Johnson said.

Johnson has to manage the want to win a national title while also not risking Skenes' long-term future. The Air Force transfer will likely be a top-five pick on July 9 in the MLB draft.

Skenes could pitch in a limited role on Monday as a two-or-three-inning starter, a bridge man between starter and reliever, or as the closer in the final few frames.

The rest of LSU's pitching staff is in decent shape, so LSU does not have to solely rely on Skenes in Game 3.

The Tigers only used Ty Floyd and Riley Cooper over 11 innings in Game 1, and no reliever pitched more than two innings in Game 2. Only the final two relievers on Sunday recorded more than 40 pitches.

LSU would love to have Skenes throw six or seven shutout innings to propel them to the national championship, but if he only makes a brief appearance, Johnson has options to build a path to victory.