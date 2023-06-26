Former Patriots Star Julian Edelman Refutes 'BS' Rob Gronkowski Partying Story

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski was known for his vibrant personality on and off the field, but there's never been a question about his dedication to the game of football.

So when former New England Patriots defensive lineman Jake Bequette recently described Gronkowski as someone who would party all night and then "pass out on the training tables," Gronkowski's longtime Patriots teammate Julian Edelman was quick to come to the tight end's defense and refute that notion:

That tweet comes after Bequette painted an unflattering picture of Gronkowski.

"So then, like an hour or two later, when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they'd come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep. They would go over there, they wouldn't wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves and, you know, stick an IV in his arm.

"After a couple hours, he would just wake up like Frankenstein revived and go out there and just kick ass."

Bequette was a third-round pick by New England in 2012 and appeared in eight career games before he was cut in 2014. He re-signed with the Patriots practice squad that year and received a Super Bowl ring from the team. He was released prior to the 2015 season and didn't sign with another team.

In 2017, Bequette enlisted in the United States Army and served a five-month deployment in Iraq in 2019. Last year, he unsuccessfully challenged for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate election in Arkansas.

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung also offered his opinion on the matter after Edelman's response:

Gronkowski, who retired in 2021, won four Super Bowls while playing for the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.