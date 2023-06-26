CM Punk the Polarizing MVP, Biggest Takeaways from AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door Results

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 always promised to be a satisfying show from an in-ring standpoint, but the newsworthy nature of the event storyline-wise turned out to be the biggest surprise.

The night's two marquee main-events were every bit as exceptional as expected. Will Ospreay regained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Kenny Omega while Kazuchika Okada bested Bryan Danielson in an instant classic.

The undercard featured its fair share of gems as well with MJF predictably retaining his AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jack Perry cementing his heel status by betraying his best friend Hook.

It was a much more eventful evening than it appeared to be on paper ahead of time with the stage now set for what is shaping to be a must-see summer for AEW.

From CM Punk's polarizing crowd reaction to Kenny Omega's eye-opening performance, these are the top takeaways from this year's Forbidden Door.