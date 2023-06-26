CM Punk the Polarizing MVP, Biggest Takeaways from AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door Results

CM Punk the Polarizing MVP, Biggest Takeaways from AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door ResultsJune 26, 2023
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 always promised to be a satisfying show from an in-ring standpoint, but the newsworthy nature of the event storyline-wise turned out to be the biggest surprise.
The night's two marquee main-events were every bit as exceptional as expected. Will Ospreay regained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Kenny Omega while Kazuchika Okada bested Bryan Danielson in an instant classic.
The undercard featured its fair share of gems as well with MJF predictably retaining his AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jack Perry cementing his heel status by betraying his best friend Hook.
It was a much more eventful evening than it appeared to be on paper ahead of time with the stage now set for what is shaping to be a must-see summer for AEW.
From CM Punk's polarizing crowd reaction to Kenny Omega's eye-opening performance, these are the top takeaways from this year's Forbidden Door.
Polarizing Reactions Make CM Punk One of AEW's Most Compelling Characters
The mixed reaction from fans online in the weeks preceding CM Punk's return to television sent the message it would be an interesting summer for The Second City Saint, and so far, he has certainly experienced the backlash of his detractors.
The overwhelming negative crowd response Punk received both on Collision and at Forbidden Door made his matches infinitely more interesting than they would have been otherwise. His men's Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match with Satoshi Kojiama would have been solid regardless, but Punk playing to the audience and attempting to act unphased by their boos was the highlight.
Although he's only been back for one week, Punk has already injected new life into the AEW product that was previously missing. Any program he appears on is bound to be worth tuning into for the crowd reaction alone.
If AEW waits too long to turn him heel, then the moment will have been wasted. There's no reason to rush it, either, as the road should be fun to follow.
Punk was an MVP for AEW in many ways during his last run with the company. He can match that magic in a different way by staying the course as the polarizing figure fans love to hate.
Adam Cole Remains Top Threat to MJF's AEW World Championship
Despite MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi being a high-profile match for the AEW World Championship, there was never any doubt heading into Forbidden Door MJF would be walking away with the win.
Tanahashi has been a top talent for New Japan Pro-Wrestling for many years and served as a fun foil for the conniving AEW World champion. All in all, it was an enjoyable opener to the event that was hindered by an obvious outcome.
This was due to Adam Cole already being established as MJF's next rival recently on Dynamite. Their first-ever one-on-one encounter ended in a time-limit draw, prolonging the program and keeping Cole in chase mode for a while longer.
With the two soon set to team in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, it's clear MJF vs. Cole is the long-term direction for the prestigious prize. Whether it be Tanahashi or anyone else, no one will pose a legitimate threat to MJF until the time comes for him and Cole to wage war again, most likely at August's All In pay-per-view.
In the meantime, The Salt of the Earth can consider the Triple B safe around his waist.
Jack Perry's Heel Turn Was a Logical Next Step in His Character's Evolution
For weeks, it has been heavily teased that something sinister has been brewing inside Jack Perry, and at Forbidden Door, all of his frustrations finally came to a head.
There was very little storyline buildup for his bout with SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Worse yet, nothing about their encounter stood out as special.
As fans found out, the match was merely a backdrop for the major angle that followed with Perry attacking his so-called best friend Hook as the two were making their way toward the back.
Much like with Punk, the boos for Perry as of late have undoubtedly been audible. As someone who was once viewed as a breakout babyface on the rise, it's somewhat surprising it's gotten to this point for him where a heel turn was necessary.
It remains to be seen how he'll fare in the role after being a fan favorite for so long, but AEW's only option to avoid the former Jungle Boy from growing stale. An on-screen pairing with his real-life girlfriend Anna Jay could be mutually beneficial and get them back on the right track to super stardom.
Jon Moxley Program Gets Eddie Kingston Back on AEW TV in Prominent Role
Eddie Kingston's absence from AEW programming this past year has been inexcusable after all he's done to get over with the audience since his arrival in the company three years ago.
Being banished to Dark followed by Ring of Honor hardly helped his cause, but his involvement in the electric 10-man tag team match at Forbidden Door indicates AEW has prominent plans for him on the horizon.
Specifically, a storyline with Jon Moxley is the best possible use of Kingston at the moment given their extensive history.
The two started out as opponents in 2020 before becoming friends at the turn of the new year. They've teamed on and off since then but haven't crossed paths in the time Moxley has been a heel. Rekindling their rivalry with the roles reversed this time could be extremely entertaining.
AEW's soft "brand split" with the launch of Collision can also be a big help to Kingston as far as ensuring his television time doesn't dwindle again. His aura of legitimacy has been sorely missed.
Kenny Omega Returns to Form in Outstanding Mach with Will Ospreay
In case there was ever a question of where he ranks among the best in the business, Kenny Omega silenced his critics with a phenomenal performance against Will Ospreay on Sunday night.
It's easy for fans to forget what The Cleaner can do when we seldom see him compete on his own these days, but his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship clash with Ospreay was proof that he's still very much at the top of his game.
The two produced an absolutely exceptional outing, filled with exhilarating action and suspenseful nearfalls. The only drawback was the excessive amount of interference from Don Callis, whose role in the match could have been curtailed drastically.
Alongside The Elite, Omega is still at odds with Blackpool Combat Club and their feud is expected to continue through the summer, but his second straight barn burner with Ospreay should pave the way for him to re-enter the singles ranks more regularly sooner rather than later.
Many will be quick to claim that the Omega of old is back when in reality, he's been waiting for the right time to remind the world what he's truly capable of.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.