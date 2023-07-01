Liv Morgan, Raquel Beat Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler to Win WWE Women's Tag Titles

Photo credit: WWE.com

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez beat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank on Saturday to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time as a duo.

Baszler surprisingly attacked her friend and partner, Rousey, before walking out of the match, allowing Morgan to pin The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the win.

Morgan and Rodriguez became women's tag champs shortly after WrestleMania 39 by beating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, but their reign was cut short when Liv suffered an injury, forcing them to vacate the titles.

Around that same time, Rousey and Baszler returned to WWE programming after not being seen for about a month after their win at The Show of Shows.

Rousey and Baszler were victorious in a women's showcase four-way tag team match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the UFC Hall of Famer was barely involved in the bout since she was nursing an injury.

After healing up, she and Baszler made an instant impact, targeting and attacking Rodriguez, and making it clear they wanted the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

That set the stage for another four-way tag team match with Rousey and Baszler facing the teams of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, Bayley and Iyo Sky, and Raquel and new partner Shotzi.

Ronda and Shayna won in fairly dominant fashion, earning them their first reign together as tag champs.

Rousey and Baszler later went on to beat Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a match to unify the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, and Rodriguez was ringside to watch.

She challenged them to a match for the titles, at which point Morgan made her return to WWE programming after missing about a month due to injury.

Morgan and Rodriguez represented the toughest test of Rousey and Baszler's brief reign, and The Queen of Spades' stunning betrayal led to an unexpected title change in London.

