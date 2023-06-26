Capital One's 'The Match 8': Predictions for Mahomes, Kelce vs. Steph, Klay

0 of 2

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

Capital One's "The Match" is set for its eighth iteration this week, and this one features a twist on the formula.



Over its first seven editions, The Match either pitted pro golfers—Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods faced off in the inaugural event—athletes from other sports, or some combination of the two against one another.



In the third iteration, Michelson and Charley Barkley faced Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning.



This time around, we'll see stars from two different sports, the NBA and NFL, going head-to-head, and they're bringing teammates along for the ride. In The Match 8, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs will face Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.



The two tandems have won a combined six world championships, and each team is comprised of two players who know one another well. However, neither Kelce nor Thompson has played in The Match before, and it'll be a lot of fun seeing how all of the preexisting chemistry translates to the course.



The Match, is all about fun and charity, and this round of the made-for-television event will benefit the No Kid Hungry campaign. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about The Match 8, along with some predictions.

