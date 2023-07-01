Iyo Sky Wins 2023 WWE Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match in London

Photo credit: WWE.com

Iyo Sky won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the same-titled premium live event in London on Saturday, securing a future championship opportunity.

The Genius of the Sky had appeared to be on the verge of winning the match earlier, but her Damage CTRL teammate, Bayley, pushed the ladder over as she reached for the briefcase.

Then, it appeared as though The Role Model or Becky Lynch would grab the briefcase when the two were climbing opposite sides of the ladder.

However, The Genius of the Sky snatched a pair of handcuffs and locked Bayley and The Man together through the ladder openings:

Sky eventually climbed over The Role Model to grab the briefcase for the win. She had a great moment earlier in the match, too, when she hit a moonsault off the ladder onto her opponents:

Six of the best female Superstars WWE has to offer did battle in a death-defying ladder match for the prize of a contract that says they can challenge for a title wherever and whenever they want.

In order to fill out the field of six, the company held a series of qualifying matches on Raw and SmackDown, forcing participants to earn their way in.

The qualifying bouts included Lynch beating Sonya Deville, Trish Stratus defeating Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark beating Natalya, Sky defeating Shotzi, Bayley beating "Michin" Mia Yim, and Zelina Vega defeating Lacey Evans.

Along with the focus on winning Money in the Bank, the ladder match included some intertwined storylines that created some additional intrigue.

Most notably, Lynch has been involved in a heated rivalry with Stratus ever since she attacked her after they dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Stark later entered the fray by helping the veteran beat The Man at Night of Champions.

All three qualified for the women's ladder match, and while all of them set out to win, Stratus and Stark seemingly placed equal emphasis on trying to prevent Lynch from doing so.

Also, Damage CTRL members Sky and Bayley haven't been on the same page in recent months, and it was fair to wonder if they would end up costing each other in some way.

Babyface reactions have been growing for Sky dating back to Backlash, and her win on Saturday is a sign that WWE has started to take notice.

The dynamic Superstar is a former NXT women's champion, and after winning the women's MITB match, she is now just one victory away from adding main roster singles gold to her trophy case as well.

