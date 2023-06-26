Sting, Naito, Allin Beat Chris Jericho, Le Suzuki Gods at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The team of Sting, Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito defeated Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki in a six-man tag team match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday night.

Allin and Guevara laid the foundation for the match, as they were part of a four-way feud for the AEW World Championship leading up to Double or Nothing. They both fell short, as MJF retained the title, but they remained linked coming out of the pay-per-view.

After fans began to Guevara some support, Allin tried to convince him to embrace it break away from the shadow of Jericho, who has been Guevara's mentor for essentially AEW's entire existence.

Jericho didn't take kindly to what Allin was trying to do, which led to a confrontation. In order to even the odds, Sting made his return to AEW and had a stare-down with Jericho.

Despite the fact that both Sting and Jericho were in WCW in the 1990s, they were never in the ring together previously, which made their encounter a historic moment in pro wrestling,

Sting has been Allin's mentor ever since debuting for AEW in December 2020, and they have enjoyed a great deal of success as a team.

Jericho and Guevara looked to put a stop to it by challenging Sting and Allin to a match at Forbidden Door with the added caveat that it would be a trios bout.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki was revealed as Jericho and Guevara's partner, which was fitting since he teamed with them at Forbidden Door last year, forming Le Suzuki Gods.

In the days prior to Forbidden Door, Sting and Allin shocked Le Suzuki Gods by joining forces with one of New Japan's biggest stars in Naito.

Naito is a three-time IWGP heavyweight champion and six-time IWGP intercontinental champion who has established himself as one of the most popular and successful stars in Japanese wrestling history, making him the perfect partner for Sting and Allin.

The addition of Naito helped put Sting and Allin over the top, and handed Le Suzuki Gods their first-ever loss as a unit.

