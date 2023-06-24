Heat's Jimmy Butler Posts Photo of Damian Lillard Song on IG amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler added more fuel to the proverbial fire Saturday regarding a potential trade of All-Star guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Heat.

Butler took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a song by Dame D.O.L.L.A., which is Lillard's rap name:

That post came one day after Lillard was listening to the Will Smith song "Miami" on Instagram Live:

While Lillard has not publicly expressed a desire to be traded, he has made it clear that he wants to pursue a championship, which is something the Blazers haven't come close to doing the past two years.

There was speculation that Portland would possibly trade away the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft for a second star to play alongside Lillard, but the Blazers instead selected 19-year-old G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

That led to more questions regarding whether the Blazers might consider trading Lillard, especially since The Athletic's Jason Quick reported in April that Lillard had no interest in playing alongside young, developing players and instead preferred to play with veterans capable of chasing a title.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters this week that he has "zero desire" to trade Lillard, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Real GM) reported that Portland will likely accommodate Lillard's trade request if he makes one.

Before the Phoenix Suns acquired guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Heat and Suns were the two teams in "serious talks" to trade for him.

That suggests the Heat are heavily in the market for a scoring guard after finishing last in the NBA in scoring last season.

Miami still reached the playoffs even with its scoring issues, which suggests that adding a dynamic offensive player like Lillard could be the last missing piece to a championship puzzle.

Lillard is a seven-time All-Star who averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game last season, and adding that to a core of Butler and Bam Adebayo would perhaps make Miami the team to beat in the NBA.