Sun's Brionna Jones Out for Rest Of WNBA Season With Torn Achilles Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones will miss the remainder of the 2023 WNBA season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

The Sun announced that Jones underwent successful surgery Friday after suffering the injury during Tuesday's 85-79 win over the Seattle Storm.

Jones released a statement regarding the season-ending injury and her road to recovery, saying:

"First, I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the last few days. All of the love I've received has truly been a blessing as I've gone through this tough time. While this is not how I envisioned this season ending for me, I am determined and ready to head into the next stage of recovery and rehab.

"I know I have an amazing support system behind me, and I will return on the other side of this stronger than ever. I'm definitely going to miss competing every night with this incredible group of women the most, but I am excited to see this team continue to flourish and accomplish great things this season."

The Sun, who reached the WNBA Finals last season, are the top team in the Eastern Conference this season with an 11-3 record.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.