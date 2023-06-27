Buyer Beware: Which 2023 NBA Free Agents Should Teams Avoid?

0 of 5

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA free agency should be the most risk-free form of player acquisition. Teams study their options, target the best fits and make offers. They don't have to give up anything but cash, and they've theoretically spent time comparing choices to ensure they make the right one.

In reality, offseason signings go horribly wrong all the time.

Teams get too enamored with big names to see the downsides. They mistakenly assume players who performed at a certain level with another team will do the same in a totally different situation. Sometimes, they simply spend too much.

Here, we're laying out a handful of free agents whom teams should be especially careful about signing. In some cases, the issue is one of fit. In others, it's value. And in one particular situation, it's about wasting time and resources on someone so good that his team won't hesitate to match an offer sheet.

Free agency is an exciting time on the NBA calendar, but it's also a dangerous one.