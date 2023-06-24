The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ABC 5

0 of 2

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It's difficult to tell who loves who more.

Florida and the UFC have been locked in a mutual display of public affection for several years, particularly since the COVID era when the Sunshine State was the first to open its doors amid widespread lockdowns and other mandates.

Dana White and Co. brought the octagonal roadshow to Jacksonville three times in a week during the chaotic days of May 2020 and they're returned several times since, including once again Saturday for a 13-bout show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Top-10 featherweights Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria have the main event in the latest go-round, whose first undercard punches and kicks will be thrown before midday with a main card set to go live on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m.

The B/R combat team is in the building for all the action with designs on assembling the definitive real-time list of the show's winners and losers. Take a look at what we've come up with and feel free to drop a thought of your own in the comments.