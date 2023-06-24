The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ABC 5

The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ABC 5June 24, 2023
It's difficult to tell who loves who more.
Florida and the UFC have been locked in a mutual display of public affection for several years, particularly since the COVID era when the Sunshine State was the first to open its doors amid widespread lockdowns and other mandates.
Dana White and Co. brought the octagonal roadshow to Jacksonville three times in a week during the chaotic days of May 2020 and they're returned several times since, including once again Saturday for a 13-bout show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Top-10 featherweights Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria have the main event in the latest go-round, whose first undercard punches and kicks will be thrown before midday with a main card set to go live on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m.
The B/R combat team is in the building for all the action with designs on assembling the definitive real-time list of the show's winners and losers. Take a look at what we've come up with and feel free to drop a thought of your own in the comments.
Winner: Going Off Script
It wouldn't be a UFC show, or at least not a usual one, without significant lineup changes.
Flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov had would-be bout at last week's Fight Night show in Las Vegas scrubbed so he headed across the country to engage a new foe in Josh Van, who makes his UFC debut after compiling a 7-1 record in other promotions—including seven finishes in two rounds or less.
Lightweight Trevor Peek gets another newcomer in Jose Mariscal after his scheduled opponent, Victor Martinez, was removed from the lineup. The 30-year-old Mariscal is 13-6 as a pro and has earned his last four victories inside the distance.
Last but not least among the altered fights is a middleweight bout in which Sedriques Dumas was scheduled to face Punahele Soriano but will instead be matched with Cody Brundage.
A flyweight match between Tatsuro Taira and Kleydson Rodrigues was pulled entirely after Rodrigues missed the contracted 126-pound weight limit by three pounds. Additionally, lightweight Loik Radzhabov was docked 20 percent of his purse after weighing in 1.25 pounds beyond the agreed-upon limit for a bout with Mateusz Rebecki.
Full Card
Main Card
Josh Emmett v Ilia Topuria
Amanda Ribas v Maycee Barber
Austen Lane v Justin Tafa
David Onama v Gabriel Santos
Brendan Allen v Bruno Silva
Preliminary Card
Neil Magny v Phil Rowe
Randy Brown v Wellington Turman
Mateusz Rebecki v Loik Radzhabov
Tabatha Ricci v Gillian Robertson
Zhalgas Zhumagulov v Joshua Van
Trevor Peek v Chepe Mariscal
Jamall Emmers v Jack Jenkins
Cody Brundage v Sedriques Dumas