    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ABC 5

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIIJune 24, 2023

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Opponents Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria of Germany face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 23, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      It's difficult to tell who loves who more.

      Florida and the UFC have been locked in a mutual display of public affection for several years, particularly since the COVID era when the Sunshine State was the first to open its doors amid widespread lockdowns and other mandates.

      Dana White and Co. brought the octagonal roadshow to Jacksonville three times in a week during the chaotic days of May 2020 and they're returned several times since, including once again Saturday for a 13-bout show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

      Top-10 featherweights Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria have the main event in the latest go-round, whose first undercard punches and kicks will be thrown before midday with a main card set to go live on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m.

      The B/R combat team is in the building for all the action with designs on assembling the definitive real-time list of the show's winners and losers. Take a look at what we've come up with and feel free to drop a thought of your own in the comments.

    Winner: Going Off Script

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 23: Joshua Van of Myanmar poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night official weigh-in at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront on June 23, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      It wouldn't be a UFC show, or at least not a usual one, without significant lineup changes.

      Flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov had would-be bout at last week's Fight Night show in Las Vegas scrubbed so he headed across the country to engage a new foe in Josh Van, who makes his UFC debut after compiling a 7-1 record in other promotions—including seven finishes in two rounds or less.

      Lightweight Trevor Peek gets another newcomer in Jose Mariscal after his scheduled opponent, Victor Martinez, was removed from the lineup. The 30-year-old Mariscal is 13-6 as a pro and has earned his last four victories inside the distance.

      Last but not least among the altered fights is a middleweight bout in which Sedriques Dumas was scheduled to face Punahele Soriano but will instead be matched with Cody Brundage.

      A flyweight match between Tatsuro Taira and Kleydson Rodrigues was pulled entirely after Rodrigues missed the contracted 126-pound weight limit by three pounds. Additionally, lightweight Loik Radzhabov was docked 20 percent of his purse after weighing in 1.25 pounds beyond the agreed-upon limit for a bout with Mateusz Rebecki.

    Full Card

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Opponents Neil Magny and Phil Rowe face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 23, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Main Card

      Josh Emmett v Ilia Topuria

      Amanda Ribas v Maycee Barber

      Austen Lane v Justin Tafa

      David Onama v Gabriel Santos

      Brendan Allen v Bruno Silva

      Preliminary Card

      Neil Magny v Phil Rowe

      Randy Brown v Wellington Turman

      Mateusz Rebecki v Loik Radzhabov

      Tabatha Ricci v Gillian Robertson

      Zhalgas Zhumagulov v Joshua Van

      Trevor Peek v Chepe Mariscal

      Jamall Emmers v Jack Jenkins

      Cody Brundage v Sedriques Dumas

